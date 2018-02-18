Crews rescue Pennsylvania teen stuck in caves overnight

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Crews in Pennsylvania helped rescue a teenage boy who was trapped inside wind caves overnight.

The 15-year-old was rescued at 1:30 a.m. Sunday after getting stuck 250-feet inside the caves in Martic Township, Lancaster County, while traveling with a group of friends and adults at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, WHTM reported.

Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Tony Williams said the boy was alert and appeared to be in good health during the rescue.

Williams told Lancaster Online there was no sign the teen was injured, but rescuers feared the possibility of hypothermia and used heating pads to keep him warm.

The teen was examined by a doctor at the scene then taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Adults from the group stayed with him until rescue crews, including more than 60 emergency personnel, arrived at the caves.

Rescuers said snow and mud covered the path to the entrance, complicating the rescue.

"The access back to the scene is probably about a 20-minute walk on a good day, but with the snow and the mud it is twice as bad," Williams said.

It took rescuers about 45 minutes to transport the boy out of the cave after they worked to slowly free him.

The wind caves are natural formations which reach back hundreds of feet and are among the largest tectonic caves in the eastern United States.