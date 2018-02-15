Home / Top News / U.S. News

Multiple sinkholes condemn two homes in Florida neighborhood

By Daniel Uria  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 8:22 PM
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Multiple sinkholes opened in a Florida neighborhood, threatening two properties, local law enforcement said Thursday.

There are at least three sinkholes, primarily isolated underneath two homes in The Villages, with the largest measuring about 35 feet deep and 18 feet wide, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Utilities to four homes closest to the holes were disconnected for the safety of emergency management officials. Golf course officials began working to drain the man-made lake.

"Utilities officials tell us that should a water main break during this incident, they will be able to handle that ... however, 20 homes could potentially lose water service if that happens," the sheriff's office said.

Residents reported hearing what sounded like thunder at about 1 a.m. Thursday and went outside to discover a growing sinkhole, said Paul Bloom, director of the sheriff's communication office.

Water began rapidly draining from the man-made lake and filling the largest hole as at least two more sinkholes began to form underneath the properties.

A sign has been placed outside the properties, noting both homes threatened by the sinkholes have been condemned.

