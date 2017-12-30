Two Las Vegas hotel security guards shot to death

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two security guards who were shot and killed Saturday at a hotel-casino.

The killings occurred at Arizona Charlie's Decatur inside of one of the hotel rooms about 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say the suspect in the killings escaped and was later located in a nearby residence by patrol officers.

The man reportedly had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Metropolitan Police homicide Capt. Robert Plummer said the shooting was an isolated incident.