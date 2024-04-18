Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Ireland declares independence from Britain

On April 18, 1949, the Republic of Ireland formally declared itself independent from Britain.

By UPI Staff
On April 18, 1949, the Republic of Ireland formally declared itself independent from Britain. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | On April 18, 1949, the Republic of Ireland formally declared itself independent from Britain. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1506, the cornerstone was placed for St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Advertisement

In 1775, U.S. patriot Paul Revere began his famous ride through the Massachusetts countryside, crying out "The British are coming!" to rally the minutemen.

In 1906, an earthquake estimated at magnitude-7.8 struck San Francisco, collapsing buildings and igniting fires that destroyed much of what remained of the city. Researchers and historians concluded that about 3,000 people died in the quake and its aftermath, and roughly 250,000 were left homeless.

In 1912, three days after the sinking of Titanic, her survivors arrived in New York City aboard the RMS Carpathia.

In 1923, the original Yankee Stadium opened in New York. The stadium was demolished in 2010 after it was replaced a year prior by the new Yankee Stadium.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of B-25 bombers in a surprise raid against Tokyo in response to the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Advertisement

In 1945, U.S. journalist Ernie Pyle, a popular World War II correspondent, was killed by Japanese machine-gun fire on the island of Ie Shima in the Pacific.

In 1949, the Republic of Ireland formally declared itself independent from Britain.

In 1968, McCulloch Oil Corp. paid $2.24 million to buy London Bridge, which was sinking into the Thames under the weight of 20th century traffic. The oil company rebuilt the bridge bloc by block over Lake Havasu in Arizona.

In 1980, Rhodesia became the independent African nation of Zimbabwe.

In 1983, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, was severely damaged by a car-bomb explosion that killed 63 people, including 17 Americans.

In 1992, an 11-year-old Florida boy sued to "divorce" his natural parents and remain with his foster parents. The boy eventually won his lawsuit.

In 2002, former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., revealed that at least 13 civilians were killed by his U.S. Navy unit in a Vietnamese village in 1969.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Advertisement

In 2007, more than 125 people were killed in a suicide car-bomb explosion near a Baghdad market.

In 2014, an avalanche on what is known as a particularly dangerous route to the top of Mount Everest in the Himalayas killed 16 Sherpa guides.

In 2018, the first movie theaters in Saudi Arabia opened with a public screening of Black Panther.

In 2023, a $787.5 million settlement was reached in Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit against Fox News for spreading false information about the 2020 presidential election.

File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in 2021 will not be charged
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Los Angeles officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in 2021 will not be charged
April 18 (UPI) -- No charges will be filed against the Los Angeles police officer who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl inside a clothing store in 2021, the California attorney general said.
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
April 17 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man from New York has been sentenced to 47 years to life after admitting to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl last fall.
NASA welcomes Switzerland, Sweden as countries sign Artemis Accords
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NASA welcomes Switzerland, Sweden as countries sign Artemis Accords
April 18 (UPI) -- The United States welcomed Switzerland and Sweden as the latest countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, also known as the Outer Space Treaty, to strengthen international collaboration in space and on the moon.
Biden seeks to level economic playing field with China, promises to protect U.S. Steel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden seeks to level economic playing field with China, promises to protect U.S. Steel
April 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he doesn't want conflict with China, but fair competition as he seeks to level the economic playing field with the Asian nation.
Veteran NPR editor resigns after accusing network of liberal bias
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Veteran NPR editor resigns after accusing network of liberal bias
April 17 (UPI) -- National Public Radio editor Uri Berliner, who accused the network of liberal bias in a scathing article published last week in The Free Press, has resigned.
Feds accuse Florida man of interstate sex trafficking, coercing a minor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds accuse Florida man of interstate sex trafficking, coercing a minor
April 17 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say a Florida man assaulted victims and forced them to work as prostitutes in New York and other states. He was indicted on several felonies unveiled Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Arizona House Republicans block effort to repeal 1864 abortion law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona House Republicans block effort to repeal 1864 abortion law
April 17 (UPI) -- An effort to repeal the state's 1864 abortion law by Arizona House Democrats fell short during a special vote Wednesday to suspend rules to advance a measure for a floor vote.
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
April 17 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges brought by House Republicans against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just as his impeachment trial was getting underway in the 100-member body.
Whistleblowers tell Senate committees: Boeing officials hurried production, hid safety dangers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Whistleblowers tell Senate committees: Boeing officials hurried production, hid safety dangers
April 17 (UPI) -- Boeing is producing unsafe aircraft and hiding the extent of dangers, a pair of whistleblowers told separate Senate committees Wednesday.
United States to reimpose sanctions on Venezuelan oil over unfair elections
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
United States to reimpose sanctions on Venezuelan oil over unfair elections
April 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced that it will be reimposing sanctions on Venezuelan oil after the government had conceded that the South American country had not gotten close enough to free and fair elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement