Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 12 nations sign treaty creating NATO

On April 4, 1949, representatives of 12 nations gathered in Washington to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, creating the NATO alliance.

By UPI Staff
President Bill Clinton dons the red beret of the Red Eagles as he speaks with U.S. Troops stationed as part of a NATO peacekeeping force on January 13, 1996, in Tuzla, Bosnia. On April 4, 1949, representatives of 12 nations gathered in Washington to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, creating the NATO alliance. File Photo by Mike Marucci/UPI
1 of 8 | President Bill Clinton dons the red beret of the Red Eagles as he speaks with U.S. Troops stationed as part of a NATO peacekeeping force on January 13, 1996, in Tuzla, Bosnia. On April 4, 1949, representatives of 12 nations gathered in Washington to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, creating the NATO alliance. File Photo by Mike Marucci/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1841, President William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia after serving one month in office. He was the ninth President of the United States, and the first to die in office. He was succeeded by Vice President John Tyler, the first person to occupy the office without being elected to it.

Advertisement

In 1850, the city of Los Angeles was incorporated.

In 1887, Susanna Madora Salter was elected as the first female mayor in the United States -- in Argonia, Kan.

In 1933, the USS Akron, a U.S. Navy airship, is destroyed during a major storm off the coast of New Jersey. The tragedy claimed the lives of 73 of the 76 crewmen and passengers.

In 1949, representatives of 12 nations gathered in Washington to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, creating the NATO alliance.

In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis Tenn. He was 39.

In 1975, Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger lifted off on its inaugural mission.

Advertisement

In 1991, Sen. John Heinz, R-Pa., and six others were killed in the midair collision of a chartered airplane and a helicopter that was inspecting the plane's landing gear near Philadelphia.

In 2005, the president of Kyrgyzstan, Askar Akayev, officially resigned. He had been driven out by a coup a month earlier.

In 2013, Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago film critic Roger Ebert died after a long battle with cancer. He was 70.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2014, the United Nations announced that the millionth refugee from war-torn Syria had entered Lebanon.

In 2017, Syrian government forces kill dozens of civilians in a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

In 2019, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reversed its policy denying the children of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender parents to be blessed as infants and baptized as members.

In 2023, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to 34 felony counts related to falsifying records in multiple hush-money schemes, including one involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The trial is set for April 2024.

Advertisement

File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
World News // 16 minutes ago
Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
April 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday continued to scourer through rubble for dozens of people missing and trapped in Taiwan following Wednesday's earthquake
UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 4, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 4, 2024
On April 4, 1949, representatives of 12 nations gathered in Washington to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, creating the NATO alliance.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.23 billion after no winning ticket was purchased for Wednesday night's $1.09 billion prize, which was already the fourth largest in the game's history, according to lotto officials.
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man who fatally shot one person and threatened the lives of at least four others at a Muslim-owned tire dealer and repair shop on Christmas Eve in 2015 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
World News // 5 hours ago
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
April 3 (UPI) -- Uganda's Constitutional Court has rejected a legal challenge and upheld the East African nation's anti-gay law, that imposes long prison sentences and in certain cases the death penalty, as activists brace for violence.
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
April 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has agreed to pay $4.14 million to student-athletes who were sexually abused and discriminated against by a former swim coach, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
April 3 (UPI) -- A body found on the shores of Lake Ontario in New York more than three decades ago has been identified as a man believed to have gone over Niagara Falls, before his remains were carried 140 miles.
Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of two women who were reported missing last week after they failed to pick up their children.
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
April 3 (UPI) -- Israel War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz called for parliamentary elections in September and said he notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis to 87 months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement