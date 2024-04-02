Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Soldier kills 3 at Fort Hood, Texas

On April 2, 2014, a soldier shot and killed three service members, injured 16 others, then killed himself at Fort Hood, Texas, 4 1/2 years after 13 people died in a shooting spree at the same base.

By UPI Staff
On April 2, 2014, a soldier shot and killed three service members, injured 16 others, then killed himself at Fort Hood, Texas, 4 1/2 years after 13 people died in a shooting spree at the same base. File Photo by Robert Hughes/UPI
1 of 6 | On April 2, 2014, a soldier shot and killed three service members, injured 16 others, then killed himself at Fort Hood, Texas, 4 1/2 years after 13 people died in a shooting spree at the same base. File Photo by Robert Hughes/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1513, Ponce De Leon of Spain landed at what is now St. Augustine, Fla., to search for the Fountain of Youth.

Advertisement

In 1792, Congress passed legislation authorizing the U.S. Mint to coin money, all to be inscribed with the Latin words "E Pluribus Unum," a motto meaning "Out of Many, One."

In 1877, President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife, Lucy Hayes, brought the annual Easter Egg Roll to the White House. Prior to that, it had been held on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1932, aviator Charles Lindbergh left $50,000 in a New York City cemetery for the return of his kidnapped son. The child was later found dead. Bruno Hauptmann subsequently was convicted of kidnapping and murder, and was executed.

In 1975, South Vietnamese military and civilians began evacuating Quang Ngai province from the city of Qui Nhon as the North Vietnamese began its march toward Saigon. The North captured the capital city later in the month.

Advertisement

In 1982, Argentine troops stormed the Falkland Islands in South America, overwhelming the small British marine unit stationed there.

In 1992, a New York jury convicted mob boss John Gotti in five killings, racketeering and other charges. Gotti died in prison in 2002.

In 2005, Pope John Paul II, head of the Roman Catholic Church for more than a quarter century, died at his Vatican apartment. The 84-year-old pontiff had urinary and bacterial infections that led to organ failure.

In 2007 the University of Florida repeated as NCAA Division I basketball champion, becoming the first school to win both the national collegiate major basketball and football titles the same calendar year.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2012, One Goh, a 38-year-old former nursing student in Oakland, Calif., opened fire on the Oikos University campus, killing seven people and injuring three others, authorities said. He was captured a short time later.

In 2014, a soldier shot and killed three service members, injured 16 others, then killed himself at Fort Hood, Texas, 4 1/2 years after 13 people died in a shooting spree at the same base.

Advertisement

In 2015, al-Shabab militants conducted an "operation against the infidels," killing 148 people at Garissa University College in Kenya.

In 2021, authorities put the U.S. Capitol complex on lockdown after a car rammed into a barricade, leaving a police officer and the suspect dead.

File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case
April 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond Monday night, to keep the state of New York from seizing his assets, as he appeals the civil fraud case against him.
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 3 hours ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
U.S. traffic deaths drop in 2023, despite drivers logging more miles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. traffic deaths drop in 2023, despite drivers logging more miles
April 1 (UPI) -- The number of people killed in traffic accidents last year in the United States dropped by more than 1,500, according to new data released Monday by the NHTSA, despite drivers logging more miles.
Lou Conter, last living survivor aboard USS Arizona during Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lou Conter, last living survivor aboard USS Arizona during Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102
April 1 (UPI) -- Lou Conter, the last living survivor aboard the USS Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II, has died at the age of 102.
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
April 1 (UPI) -- A man who rammed an SUV into the employee gate of an FBI office in suburban Atlanta on Monday has been arrested and is potentially facing both federal and state charges, authorities said.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT available to users without need to create account
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
OpenAI makes ChatGPT available to users without need to create account
April 1 (UPI) -- Chatbot creator OpenAI announced Monday it is making its flagship ChatGPT product instantly available to anyone without the necessity of creating an account.
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World News // 12 hours ago
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
April 1 (UPI) -- A senior Iranian military commander was killed Monday during an airstrike next to the country's embassy in Syria, according to Iranian media.
RFK Jr. qualifies for North Carolina's general election ballot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RFK Jr. qualifies for North Carolina's general election ballot
April 1 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has qualified for North Carolina's general election ballot after collecting nearly double the number of signatures needed for an independent candidate, his campaign announced Monday.
Florida high court approves November ballot questions on abortion, adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida high court approves November ballot questions on abortion, adult-use marijuana
April 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Monday ruled to uphold a 15-week abortion ban and said yes to allow separate questions on abortion and recreational marijuana to appear on November's election ballot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement