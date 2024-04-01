Advertisement
Top News
April 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hitler imprisoned for Beer Hall Putsch

On April 1, 1924, Adolf Hitler was sent to prison for five years after failing to take over Germany by force in the unsuccessful "Beer Hall Putsch."

By UPI Staff
The defendants in the Beer Hall Putsch trial pose for a photo in Munich, Germany, on the last day of the trial, April 1, 1924. From left are Heinz Pernet, Friedrich Weber, Wilhelm Frick, Hermann Kriebel, Erich Ludendorff, Adolf Hitler, Wilhelm Brückner, Ernst Röhm and Robert Wagner.
1 of 6 | The defendants in the Beer Hall Putsch trial pose for a photo in Munich, Germany, on the last day of the trial, April 1, 1924. From left are Heinz Pernet, Friedrich Weber, Wilhelm Frick, Hermann Kriebel, Erich Ludendorff, Adolf Hitler, Wilhelm Brückner, Ernst Röhm and Robert Wagner.

April 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1826, Samuel Morey was granted a patent on the internal combustion engine.

Advertisement

In 1891, the Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Ill., by William Wrigley, Jr., originally selling goods such as soap and baking powder. A year later Wrigley would start packaging packets of gum with each tin of baking powder. The rest is history.

In 1918, toward the end of World War I, the British founded the Royal Air Force. Two months later it began bombing industrial targets in Germany from bases in France.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sent to prison for five years after failing to take over Germany by force in the unsuccessful "Beer Hall Putsch."

In 1945, U.S. forces swarmed ashore on the Japanese island of Okinawa to begin what would be one of the longest battles of World War II.

In 1946, a massive earthquake near Alaska's Aleutian Islands created a tsunami that raced south across the Pacific Ocean, slamming into the Hawaiian Islands causing widespread destruction. The two events resulted in more than 165 casualties across three states.

Advertisement

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed legislation calling for mandatory health warnings on tobacco product packaging and banning cigarette ads on TV and radio, effective January 1, 1971.

In 1976, Apple Inc. was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

UPI File Photo

In 1979, the overthrow of the shah becomes official as Iran votes to become an Islamic republic.

In 1984, Marvin Gaye, whose rhythm and blues hits over nearly 25 years included "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" and "Sexual Healing," was shot and killed by his preacher father.

In 1992, U.S. President George H.W. Bush announced a $24 billion aid package for the former Soviet republics.

In 1996, an outbreak of "mad cow" disease forced Britain to plan the mass slaughter of cows.

In 1999, Canada created a new territory, Nunavut, as a means of providing autonomy for the Inuit people.

In 2003, U.S. Marines rescued Pfc. Jessica Lynch, 19, who had been held prisoner in Iraq since an ambush on March 23.

Advertisement

In 2012, Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel peace laureate and voice of the political opposition in Myanmar, won a seat in Parliament less than two years after being freed from nearly two decades of house arrest.

In 2019, Japan announced the name of its new imperial era would be "Reiwa," when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor, which would happen one month later.

In 2021, a Hong Kong judge convicted seven pro-democracy protest leaders on charges of organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during mass protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019.

File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, April 1, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, April 1, 2024
On April 1, 1924, Adolf Hitler was sent to prison for five years after failing to take over Germany by force in the unsuccessful "Beer Hall Putsch."
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
World News // 4 hours ago
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
March 31 (UPI) -- Remains belonging to a two-year-old boy who went missing almost nine months ago in the French Alps have been found, according to local media reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
March 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel underwent successful hernia surgery Sunday night, his doctors said in a statement.
Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis overcame health concerns to preside over the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and call for an end to the violence in Gaza and Ukraine.
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
March 31 (UPI) -- Crews began cutting into portions of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Sunday, starting the complex and dangerous job of clearing the Patapsco River.
Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
World News // 9 hours ago
Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
March 31 (UPI) -- Protests erupted across Israel over the weekend with tens of thousands of Israelis calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal.
5 people injured in Brooklyn church blaze on Easter
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
5 people injured in Brooklyn church blaze on Easter
March 31 (UPI) -- Two firefighters have been injured while battling a four-alarm blaze at a church in Brooklyn.
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
March 31 (UPI) -- The president of the White House Correspondents' Association has sent a terse note to reporters who travel Air Force One that pocketing items from the plane is forbidden.
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
March 31 (UPI) -- Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted a vigil celebrating Easter at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, the group said on social media.
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
World News // 12 hours ago
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
March 31 (UPI) -- Hamas has condemned President Joe Biden after his administration reportedly approved the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid its war in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Truth Social, Reddit stocks dip heading into Easter weekend after strong starts
Truth Social, Reddit stocks dip heading into Easter weekend after strong starts
On This Day: William Calley sentenced for My Lai Massacre
On This Day: William Calley sentenced for My Lai Massacre
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement