Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 28, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Barnum & Bailey Circus forms

On March 28, 1881, P.T. Barnum and James A. Bailey merged their circuses to form The Greatest Show on Earth.

By UPI Staff
Asian elephants of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus enjoy snacks at Barclays Center on March 2, 2016, in New York City. Barnum & Bailey Circus formed on March 28, 1881. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Asian elephants of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus enjoy snacks at Barclays Center on March 2, 2016, in New York City. Barnum & Bailey Circus formed on March 28, 1881. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1881, P.T. Barnum and James A. Bailey merged their circuses to form The Greatest Show on Earth. The circus later merged with the Ringling Bros. to form Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which closed for five years beginning in 2017.

Advertisement

In 1939, Madrid surrendered to the nationalist forces of Generalissimo Francisco Franco in the Spanish Civil War.

In 1968, the counterculture musical Hair opened on Broadway.

In 1969, Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II hero and 34th president of the United States, died in Washington at age 78.

Helen Keller runs her fingers over the face of President Dwight Eisenhower during a visit to the White House in 1953. File Photo by Charles Corte/UPI

In 1979, a failure in the cooling system at the nuclear power plant on Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania caused a near meltdown. It was the worst accident at a U.S. civilian nuclear facility.

In 1984, Bob Irsay moved the Baltimore Colts NFL team to Indianapolis without any announcement. Less than a month later, two longtime fans of the team sued the owner for severe emotional distress.

Advertisement

In 1991, just days before the 10th anniversary of an attempt on his life, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan endorsed a seven-day waiting period for handgun purchases, reversing his earlier opposition.

In 1993, Russian President Boris Yeltsin survived an impeachment vote by the Congress of People's Deputies.

File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI

In 1996, the U.S. Congress approved the presidential line-item veto.

In 2005, an 8.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the western coast of Sumatra, killing at least 1,300 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

In 2006, lobbyist Jack Abramoff, with ties to several members of Congress, was sentenced to six years in prison after a conviction on fraud charges. He was released from prison in 2010.

In 2009, the space shuttle Discovery landed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a 13-day mission to the International Space Station during which the ISS was brought up to full power with the installation of its fourth set of solar wings.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama visited Afghanistan for the first time since taking office, an unannounced trip to meet with Afghan President Hamid Karzai and address U.S. troops.

Advertisement

In 2018, 68 people died after a fire broke out during a riot at a police station in Valencia, Venezuela. Prisoners there set fire to a mattress in an attempt to escape.

In 2023, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo during the former's weeklong trip to Africa.

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 28, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 28, 2024
On March 28, 1881, P.T. Barnum and James A. Bailey merged their circuses to form The Greatest Show on Earth.
California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
March 28 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison for making threatening calls to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information identifying or locating any member of the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group that attacked U.S. insurance UnitedHealth Group in February.
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
March 27 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, and vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2000, has died at the age of 82. Lieberman died "due to complications from a fall," according to his family.
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November.
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
March 27 (UPI) -- A California state bar judge ruled Wednesday that John Eastman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in Georgia's 2020 election subversion case, should be disbarred.
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities that generate revenue and facilitate financial transactions for the regime's weapons program, the Treasury Department said.
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
March 27 (UPI) -- Two bodies were found Wednesday in the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as the search for four other construction workers, who are presumed dead, was temporarily called off due to unsafe diving conditions.
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
March 27 (UPI) -- Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana is moving high design to Florida's high-rise real estate market, with its first condo hotel project in the United States.
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
March 27 (UPI) -- An unnamed male suspect is in custody after going on a stabbing spree that killed four people and wounded five others in a Rockford, Ill., neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement