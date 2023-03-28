Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2023 / 9:09 AM

Kamala Harris reaffirms U.S. relations with Ghana amid human rights challenges

Anti-gay bill in country's parliament adds tension to talks intended to reestablish relations

By A.L. Lee
Vice President Kamala Harris said she did not broach the subject of the controversial anti-gay bill with Akufo-Addo, but emphasized that the United States firmly opposed it. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris said she did not broach the subject of the controversial anti-gay bill with Akufo-Addo, but emphasized that the United States firmly opposed it. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris discussed human rights with Ghana's president Monday during the first full day of her week-long visit to Africa as the country's parliament considers legislation that would criminalize being gay.

The high-stakes meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo was intended to reaffirm relations and help stabilize the region amid ongoing conflicts, with Harris also announcing $100 million from the U.S. to shore up security in Ghana, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea and Togo as China was growing its footprint across the continent.

Advertisement

During a joint news conference following the meeting, Harris said she did not broach the subject of the controversial anti-gay bill with Akufo-Addo, but emphasized that the United States firmly opposed it.

"I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally," she said. "I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change."

Advertisement

The vice president's trip is part of a wider effort by President Joe Biden to re-establish ties with the continent in an effort to counter Chinese influence, however, human rights has become the most serious challenge to diplomacy as anti-LGBTQ laws are being considered in several African nations, including Tanzania and Zambia where Harris plans to make stops later this week.

Ghana's anti-gay proposal, which is called "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value," would allow the incarceration of anyone who identifies as LGBTQ.

Pressed on the matter, Akufo-Addo kept mum about whether he would veto the bill if it passed, saying he would wait for the legislature's final action before making a decision.

Akufo-Addo also said concerns over Chinese influence were being wildly overstated in the media.

"It may be an obsession in America. But there is no such obsession here," he said.

Harris praised Ghana for its staunch involvement at the United Nations Security Council, including its firm defense of the U.N. Charter amid Russia's war on Ukraine, the White House said. Harris also thanked Akufo-Addo for his work to "defend and advance democracy in West Africa and to hold anti-democratic governments accountable."

Advertisement

Part of the $100 million investment from the U.S. includes $86 million over the next three years to implement Biden's stability strategy in the region, which calls for Ghana to play a key role in maintaining peace and security -- with backing from Washington -- over the next decade.

When asked about the sincerity of U.S. pledges in Africa, Harris reaffirmed "the enduring and important direct relationship that the United States has with Ghana and with African nations."

"I recognize the challenges that Ghana is facing, especially in the wake of a global pandemic and the disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," she said. "We must work together as an international community to ease the debt burden that is facing far too many countries."

The two leaders also discussed security in the neighboring Sahel, including the threat extremist groups pose to Coastal West Africa, the White House said.

Harris also praised Ghana's efforts to reform its economy as the administration was calling on the international community to provide critical debt relief.

Harris and Akufo-Addo previously met in December 2022 during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, where the leaders spoke on a number of global and regional issues.

Read More

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa

Latest Headlines

Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
World News // 25 minutes ago
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
March 28 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Monday night at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez across the Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, killing at least 39 "foreign migrants" and another 20 transported to local hospitals.
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
World News // 32 minutes ago
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
March 28 (UPI) -- A fresh wave of demonstrations and disruption against plans by the French government to raise the pension age materialized as promised Tuesday amid calls for a general strike.
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
March 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Pacific Fleet test-fired two of its Moskit supersonic cruise missiles against mock seaborne targets during exercises in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
World News // 17 hours ago
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
March 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed controversial judicial reform plans Monday as the country grapples with ongoing protests.
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
World News // 12 hours ago
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
March 27 (UPI) -- A celebration of Armed Forces Day in Myanmar came with a grim warning from the leader of the country's military leader, who said the ruling junta will "tackle" resistance groups and opponents.
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
World News // 20 hours ago
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
March 27 (UPI) -- Canadian energy company Enbridge said Monday it was now a member of a consortium planning what will become the largest offshore wind farm in French territory.
Humza Yousaf elected to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of Scottish National Party
World News // 21 hours ago
Humza Yousaf elected to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of Scottish National Party
March 27 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party on Monday elected Humza Yousaf to serve as its new leader, replacing Nicola Sturgeon who announced her resignation in February.
Kurdish oil goes to storage after court ruling against Turkish exports
World News // 21 hours ago
Kurdish oil goes to storage after court ruling against Turkish exports
March 27 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company DNO said Monday it was ordered to stop sending oil from the Kurdish region of Iraq to a Turkish pipeline following an international court order against the government in Ankara.
IAEA head meets with Zelensky at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant
World News // 22 hours ago
IAEA head meets with Zelensky at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant
March 27 (UPI) -- The head of the United Nation's nuclear agency visited Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on Monday, as the Kremlin said it would not be deterred from moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
LG Energy Solution to invest $5.5 billion to build U.S. battery factory
World News // 22 hours ago
LG Energy Solution to invest $5.5 billion to build U.S. battery factory
SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it has committed to spending $5.5 billion in the United States toward building a factory complex that would supply batteries for electric vehicles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement