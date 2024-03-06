Trending
March 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. begins daytime bombing of Berlin in WWII

On March 6, 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.

By UPI Staff
The B-17G Fortress Miss Donna Mae II is damaged after drifting under another bomber during a raid over Berlin on May 19, 1944, as part of World War II. On March 6, 1944, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration
1 of 7 | The B-17G Fortress Miss Donna Mae II is damaged after drifting under another bomber during a raid over Berlin on May 19, 1944, as part of World War II. On March 6, 1944, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration

March 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Mexican forces captured the Alamo in San Antonio, killing the last of 187 defenders who had held out in the fortified Texas mission for 13 days. Frontiersman Davy Crockett was among those killed on the final day.

In 1853, "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy.

In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark ruling that slave Dred Scott couldn't sue for his freedom in a federal court, even though his white owner had died in a "free" state.

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt declared a national banking holiday in an effort to shore up the banking system.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.

In 1953, Georgi Malenkov was named premier of the Soviet Union one day after the death of Joseph Stalin.

In 1957, Ghana became an independent country after declaring independence from Britain. The country was led by Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

In 1965, Alabama Gov. George Wallace declared "There will be no march between Selma and Montgomery," and that he had ordered the highway patrol to "use whatever measures are necessary to prevent a march."

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

In 1966, U.S. forces undertook the biggest air raid campaign on North Vietnam since bombing of the north resumed in 1965.

In 1967, Svetlana Alliluyeva, Joseph Stalin's daughter, defected to the United States. She would return to the Soviet Union 17 years later stating, "In America, I ended up living the life of a suburban housewife, which is not at all what I wanted."

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1982, an Egyptian court sentenced five Muslim fundamentalists to death for the assassination of President Anwar Sadat. Seventeen others drew prison terms.

In 1987, a British ferry leaving Zeebrugge, Belgium, struck a sea wall and capsized, killing 188 people in the North Sea.

In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush, addressing a joint session of Congress, declared the Persian Gulf War over.

In 2015, Islamic State militants devastated the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud in northern Iraq, using bulldozers to raze the site.

In 2020, Congress passed a COVID-19 relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, giving Americans a $1,400 stimulus check. President Joe Biden described it as a "giant step forward.

File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

