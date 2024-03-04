Advertisement
Top News
March 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 4 convicted in 1993 World Trade Center bombing

On March 4, 1994, four men were found guilty in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

By UPI Staff
Mourners lay flowers at the Reflecting Pools on February 26 at the annual remembrance ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six and injured over 1,000 on in New York City. On March 4, 1994, four men were found guilty in the bombing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Mourners lay flowers at the Reflecting Pools on February 26 at the annual remembrance ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six and injured over 1,000 on in New York City. On March 4, 1994, four men were found guilty in the bombing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1681, to satisfy a debt, England's King Charles II granted a royal charter, deed and the governorship of Pennsylvania to William Penn. Penn founded Philadelphia -- the one-time capital of the United States and now the state's largest city -- a year later.

Advertisement

In 1789, the U.S. Congress met for the first time, in New York City.

In 1791, Vermont was admitted to the United States as the 14th state.

In 1797, John Adams took the oath of office as the second president of the United States.

In 1801, Thomas Jefferson became the first president to be inaugurated in Washington.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1809, James Madison took the oath of office as the fourth president of the United States.

Advertisement

In 1825, John Quincy Adams took the oath of office as the sixth president of the United States.

In 1829, Andrew Jackson took the oath of office as the seventh president of the United States.

In 1837, the city of Chicago was incorporated. In 1929, belief that the powerful forces of gangland had stretched tentacles into the innermost councils of the police department was being investigated by the state's attorney's office.

In 1837, Martin Van Buren took the oath of office as the eighth president of the United States.

In 1841, William Henry Harrison took the oath of office as the ninth president of the United States.

In 1845, James Polk took the oath of office as the 11th president of the United States.

In 1853, Franklin Pierce took the oath of office as the 14th president of the United States.

In 1857, James Buchanan took the oath of office as the 15th president of the United States.

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln took the oath of office last the 16th president of the United States.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Advertisement

In 1869, Ulysses Grant took the oath of office as the 18th president of the United States.

In 1877, Swan Lake, a ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, was first performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

In 1881, James Garfield took the oath of office as the 20th president of the United States.

In 1885, Grover Cleveland took the oath of office as the 22nd president of the United States. He also was inaugurated as the 24th president on this day in 1893.

In 1889, Benjamin Harrison took the oath of office as the 23rd president of the United States.

In 1897, William McKinley took the oath of office as the 25th president of the United States.

In 1909, the Taft administration was ushered in with a baptism of snow and slush accompanied by a 75 mph gale. Despite weather conditions, the inauguration parade, or, rather a portion of it, was held. William Taft was the 27th president.

In 1913, laughter and tears marked the passage of the 62nd United States Congress. Humor and pathos, congratulations and condolences, were the final scenes closing the old Congress as a defeated "Uncle Joe" Cannon departed the Capitol.

Advertisement

In 1913, Woodrow Wilson took the oath of office to become the 28th president of the United States.

In 1917, Jeanette Rankin, a Montana Republican, was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives. She was the first woman to serve in Congress.

In 1921, Warren G. Harding took the oath of office as the 29th president of the United States.

In 1929, Herbert Hoover took the oath of office as the 31th president of the United States.

In 1933, Frances Perkins was sworn in as U.S. labor secretary, becoming the first female member of the Cabinet.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took the oath of office as the 32nd president of the United States.

In 1958, the U.S. atomic submarine Nautilus reached the North Pole by passing beneath the Arctic ice cap. It would become the first submarine to pass underneath the North Pole later that year.

In 1966, John Lennon told Britain's Evening Standard that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus." The comments sparked condemnation and protests the following summer.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1987, U.S. President Ronald Reagan acknowledged his administration swapped arms to Iran for U.S. hostages and said, "It was a mistake."

In 1994, four men were found guilty in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. In 2021, one of the convictions of three of the defendants, Ahmed Ajaj, Mahmud Abouhalima and Mohammed A. Salameh, were overturned.

In 1999, a U.S. Marine pilot whose plane had snapped a ski-lift cable in Italy, killing 20 people, was acquitted of charges of involuntary homicide and manslaughter.

In 2005, homemaking guru Martha Stewart returned home after serving five months in a federal prison for conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

In 2015, a report released by the Department of Justice found that the Ferguson Police Department routinely performed "suspicionless, legally unsupportable stops" against the Black residents of the Missouri city.

In 2022, Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

In 2023, nearly 200 countries signed the High Seas Treaty to protect marine life in international waters.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
World News // 45 minutes ago
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
March 4 (UPI) -- The government of Haiti has declared a 72-hour state of emergency following a weekend of violence that included violent gangs attacking two prisons, facilitating the escape of nearly 3,600 inmates.
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 50 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off an 11-day joint military exercise Monday, defense officials said, including ramped-up field training drills and a focus on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North.
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 4, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 4, 2024
On March 4, 1994, four men were found guilty in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
March 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has won the District of Colombia's Republican primary, securing her first victory over front-runner Donald Trump and making her the first woman to win a GOP primary.
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for "an immediate cease-fire" in the fighting in Gaza, as a proposal to halt the war has been presented to Hamas.
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, authorities said Sunday.
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
March 3 (UPI) -- More than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power Sunday as a ferocious winter storm blasted parts of California over the weekend. The number is down from a high of 40,000, utilities officials said.
Biden support slides in latest polls
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden support slides in latest polls
March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped and he trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people endured the rain in New York City, joined by actress Susan Sarandon, and the Boston area on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
March 3 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups are calling for supporters to protest a purported auction of homes on occupied Palestinian land at the Keter Torah Synagogue in New Jersey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement