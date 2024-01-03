Trending
Jan. 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Howard Carter finds Tut sarcophagus, golden coffin

On Jan. 3, 1924, two years after rediscovering the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt, Howard Carter and his workers found the stone sarcophagus that contained the gold coffin and mummy of the boy king.

By UPI Staff
Howard Carter examines the innermost coffin belonging to Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in 1925. On January 3, 1924, two years after rediscovering the tomb of King Tut in Egypt, Carter and his workers found the stone sarcophagus that contained the gold coffin and mummy of the boy king. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1777, the Continental Army commanded by Gen. George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, N.J.

In 1870, construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, designed by German immigrant John Augustus Roebling, begins.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1924, two years after rediscovering the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt, Howard Carter and his workers found the stone sarcophagus that contained the gold coffin and mummy of the boy king. Carter said at the time that he believed that "almost every square yard of floor space contains a king's ransom" in the tomb.

In 1933, Minnie Craig becomes the first female speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives. Craig was the first woman to hold a speakership in the United States.

In 1938, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the March of Dimes, a non-profit that began with an appeal for dimes to fight polio. After polio was effectively eliminated in the United States, the organization changed its mission to provide health and wellness for moms and babies.

In 1944, USMC fighter ace Pappy Boyington is shot down over the Pacific by Japanese pilot Masajiro Kawato.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state of the United States.

In 1961, the United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba after Fidel Castro announced he was a communist.

In 1962, Cuban leader Fidel Castro was excommunicated by Pope John XXIII.

In 1967, Jack Ruby, who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the assumed assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died of cancer in Dallas.

In 1969, police in Newark, N.J., confiscated a shipment of the John Lennon-Yoko Ono album Two Virgins because the cover photo, featuring full frontal nudity, violated pornography laws.

In 1990, deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega left his refuge in the Vatican Embassy in Panama City and surrendered to U.S. troops. He was taken to Florida to face narcotics trafficking charges.

In 1993, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the START II treaty reducing strategic nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 2004, a Flash Airline Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff in Egypt, killing 148 people.

In 2006, Jack Abramoff, a Washington lobbyist, agreed to plead guilty to fraud, public corruption and tax evasion charges, and to testify against politicians and former colleagues.

In 2009, the Genesis block, the first block of the blockchain of the decentralized payment system Bitcoin, was established by Satoshi Nakamoto.

In 2015, the Boko Haram militant group began a series of attacks on the northeastern Nigerian town of Baga lasting five days. Local media said at least 100 people died, though some reports put the death toll closer to 2,000.

In 2020, a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad. The U.S. military accused him of developing plans to attack U.S. diplomats and service members in the Middle East.

In 2022, British-born Sikh Capt. Harpreet Chandi of the British armed forces became the first woman of color to complete a solo expedition of Antarctica.

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
