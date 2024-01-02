Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Georgia is 4th of original 13 colonies to ratify Constitution

On Jan. 2, 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union.

By UPI Staff
On January 2, 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
1 of 4 | On January 2, 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union.

Advertisement

In 1811, Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first U.S. senator to be censured after being accused of publicly revealing secret presidential documents.

In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann, "The Most Hated Man in the World," went on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh, Jr., eldest son of famed aviator, Charles Lindbergh.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Manila, forcing U.S. and Philippine forces under U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur to withdraw to the Bataan Peninsula.

In 1959, the Soviet Union launched Luna 1, the first unmanned spacecraft to travel to the moon.

In 1967, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as 33rd governor of California.

In 1974, U.S. President Richard Nixon signed a bill requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 mph or lose federal highway funds.

Advertisement

In 1981, police in Britain arrested the so-called "Yorkshire Ripper," after five years on the run. Peter Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven more.

In 1990, Britain's most-wanted terrorism suspect, Patrick Sheehy, was found dead in the Republic of Ireland.

In 2006, 12 men were killed in a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in West Virginia's Upshur County. One man was found alive after 41 hours trapped underground.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2011, Prince Harry, grandson of England's Queen Elizabeth II, was sent home from military service in Afghanistan after a magazine revealed his presence in the war zone. He later returned to continue training as a gunship pilot.

In 2019, two Indian women entered the Hindu Sabarimala temple, the first to do so since the courts ended a longtime ban on women in 2018.

In 2023, Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after going into cardiac arrest. Emergency medical officials revived him on the field and transported him to the hospital. He returned for three preseason games to open the 2023-24 season and played in his first regular season game Oct. 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
Top News // 2 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
On Jan. 2, 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 18 hours ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old and his father have been arrested in California after the boy shot and killed another child using his father's stolen gun, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
BART transit train derails, catches fire in California's East Bay
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
BART transit train derails, catches fire in California's East Bay
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Two passenger cars of a Bay Area Rapid Transit train derailed and caught fire in Orinda, Calif., on Monday, injuring at least two people.
At least 10 hurt when fleeing driver crashes onto NYC sidewalk
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least 10 hurt when fleeing driver crashes onto NYC sidewalk
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least 10 people, including three police officers, were hurt when a fleeing driver crashed onto a sidewalk in New York City early Monday shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations, police said.
Hundreds of thousands gather in New York's Times Square to ring in 2024
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands gather in New York's Times Square to ring in 2024
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of revelers jammed into New York City's Times Square as the clock struck midnight on Monday, ringing in 2024 with songs, confetti and the dropping of the iconic, crystal-covered ball.
Buses carrying migrants unload in N.J., skirting N.Y. mayor's executive order
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Buses carrying migrants unload in N.J., skirting N.Y. mayor's executive order
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Bus operators are circumventing New York Mayor Eric Adams' executive order limiting the arrival of migrants in the city by dropping off their passengers in suburban New Jersey, a local official says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement