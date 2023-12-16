Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pakistan surrenders in war with Bangladesh

On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

By UPI Staff
Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the Indian Navy
1 of 5 | Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the Indian Navy

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1773, about 50 American patriots, protesting the British tax on tea, dumped 342 chests of it into Boston harbor in what became known as the "Boston Tea Party."

Advertisement

In 1835, a fire swept New York City, razing 600 buildings and causing $20 million damage.

In 1893, Anton Dvorak's "New World Symphony" premiered at New York's Carnegie Hall.

In 1907, America's "Great White Fleet" set out on its year-long circumnavigation of the globe on the order of President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1913, British actor Charles Chaplin reported to work at Keystone Studios in Hollywood, launching a legendary film career. The entertainer came to be known for his trademark hat and cane.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1944, Germany launched a counteroffensive in World War II that became known as the Battle of the Bulge.

In 1960, 131 people were killed in the collision of two planes over foggy New York Harbor.

In 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

Advertisement

In 1978, Cleveland, Ohio defaulted on its financial obligations, the first American city to do so since the Great Depression.

In 1989, Walter LeRoy Moody sent his first of four pipe bombs in a waves of attacks that killed two people. His first bomb killed federal judge Robert Vance at his home in Alabama.

In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly repealed a resolution equating Zionism with racism. It had been a major stumbling block in achieving peace in the Middle East.

In 1998, U.S. and British jet fighters began a four-night campaign of bombing more than 100 Iraqi military targets in what was called Operation Desert Fox. The long-threatened action came after the allies concluded Iraq wouldn't cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors.

File Photo by Ian Wagreich/UPI

In 2008, the U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in five years, calling on both sides to step up efforts for a lasting peace and stating that U.S.-brokered talks were "irreversible."

In 2010, Larry King taped his last episode of Larry King Live after 25 years on CNN.

Advertisement

In 2014, Taliban militants attacked a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing more than 140 people, mostly children.

In 2020, a 9-year-old British girl who died of an asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in the world to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

In 2021, Super Typhoon Rai, also known as Odette, made landfall in the Philippines. It would go on to kill more than 400 people and cause more than $1 billion in damage.

File Photo courtesy of OVP/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
Top News // 13 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence.
Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michigan State University officials said Friday they have reached a financial settlement with the families of the three students who were killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus in February.
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
World News // 6 hours ago
Quebec boy, 11, dies after being hit in neck by puck during hockey practice
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-year old boy died Friday after days in intensive care for being struck in the neck with a hockey puck during a junior hockey league practice in Montreal, Quebec.
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Homelessness in the United States soared by 12% to more than 650,000 people during a single-night count at the start of this year, reflecting a surge in first-time homelessness, the administration said Friday.
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Twitch has changed course on how it handles nudity just two days after it updated its policy to allow certain depictions of nudity on the platform.
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent part of Friday taping an interview segment for comedian Conan O'Brien's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the White House said.
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art said Friday it plans to return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand after it discovered the artifacts were stolen.
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
World News // 9 hours ago
Spanish police arrest airport workers for stealing from travelers' luggage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Spanish authorities on Friday arrested a group of workers at an airport in the Canary Islands on suspicion of stealing from travelers' suitcases.
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors stopped production of its iconic Chevrolet Camaro this week, according to outlets citing General Motors representatives.
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Vivek Ramaswamy is all of the good things about Donald Trump without all of the bad, former Iowa Secretary of State Matt Schultz told the town hall crowd in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Senate to return next week to vote on Biden's Ukraine funding package
Senate to return next week to vote on Biden's Ukraine funding package
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement