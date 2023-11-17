Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nixon proclaims: 'I am not a crook'

On Nov. 17, 1973, President Richard Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal.

By UPI Staff
President Richard Nixon briefs then-House Minority Leader Gerald Ford at the White House on October 13, 1973. On November 17, 1973, Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal. UPI File Photo
1 of 5 | President Richard Nixon briefs then-House Minority Leader Gerald Ford at the White House on October 13, 1973. On November 17, 1973, Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1558, the Elizabethan Age begins when Britain's Queen Elizabeth I ascended to the throne upon her half-sister, Queen Mary's death.

Advertisement

In 1800, the U.S. Congress convened at the Capitol in Washington for the first time.

In 1869, the Suez Canal in Egypt was opened, linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

File Photo by Jim Hampshire/U.S. Navy

In 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills through the organization of rifle clubs across the country.

In 1903, the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two factions: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority"), led by Vladimir Lenin, and the Mensheviks (Russian for "minority"), led by Julius Martov. The Bolsheviks would eventually morph into the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 1968, NBC angered football fans across the United States when it pre-empted the final minute of an Oakland Raiders-New York Jets game to air children's movie Heidi. Viewers jammed the phone lines at telephone companies, the network and local police to vent their frustrations.

Advertisement

In 1973, President Richard Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal.

In 1989, Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution began following the put down of a student demonstration by riot police. A larger uprising against the country's communist government succeeded on Dec. 29, ending 41 years of Communist rule.

In 1993, by a vote of 234-200, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI

In 2006, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved marketing of silicone gel-filled breast implants, ending a 14-year moratorium on them.

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek a leadership post for House Democrats in the new congressional session, during which the party lost majority. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was voted the new speaker in the new year.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge lifts Trump gag order
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Judge lifts Trump gag order
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court in New York has temporarily lifted a gag order barring Donald Trump from talking about details of his civil fraud case.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
On Nov. 17, 1973, President Richard Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal.
South Korea moves forward with plan to ban dog meat by 2027
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea moves forward with plan to ban dog meat by 2027
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea announced plans to end the country's dog meat industry on Friday, aiming to phase out the age-old practice entirely by 2027.
Hamas hostage found dead near Gaza hospital
World News // 4 hours ago
Hamas hostage found dead near Gaza hospital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A hostage abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Yehuddit Weiss, has been found dead adjacent to Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Sharif, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital have potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV over the course of two years, the Massachusetts hospital, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston announced.
Homeland Security to double seasonal worker visas for '24
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Homeland Security to double seasonal worker visas for '24
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has announced it will more than double the number of H-2B temporary worker visas available to non-agricultural workers in the U.S. in 2024.
Second SpaceX Starship launch delayed 24 hours
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Second SpaceX Starship launch delayed 24 hours
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The second test launch of the Starship spacecraft has been delayed until Saturday, according to SpaceX. The 20-minute launch window will begin at 8 a.m. EST.
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute David Renteria on Thursday for the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, which he maintains he did not commit -- only that he was pressured by a gang to kidnap and dispose of her body.
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
Following some rain and spotty snow into this weekend, a bigger problem awaits Thanksgiving travelers in the Northeast and Midwest next week as a potent storm will take shape and spin toward the Great Lakes.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request for an emergency stay from Florida to allow the enforcement of anti-drag show legislation by a vote of 6-3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement