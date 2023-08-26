Advertisement
Aug. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 19th Amendment goes into effect

On Aug. 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.

By UPI Staff
More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. On August 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. On August 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.

In 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November.

In 1974, Charles Lindbergh died at the age of 72. He died of complications of lymphoma near his home in Kipahulu on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani was elected the 263rd pope and chose the name John Paul I. He died 33 days later.

In 1983, catastrophic flooding in France and Spain destroyed much of the old town of Bilbao, Spain, when the Ria de Bilbao burst its banks. Dozens died.

In 1996, a court in South Korea sentenced former President Chun Doo-hwan to death for the coup that put him in power. Chun's death sentence was commuted in 1997.

In 2008, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees recognizing the independence of Georgia breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Medvedev said granting them independence was an act of necessity and he urged other nations to make similar diplomatic moves.

In 2014, Palestinian militants and Israel agreed to end seven weeks of hostilities that left more than 2,000 people dead. The cease-fire was arranged in Egypt.

In 2015, a former employee of WDBJ-TV in Virginia opened fire on his former colleagues on live television, killing news reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward. Vicki Gardner, who was being interviewed at the time of the shooting, was injured.

In 2021, a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members working to evacuate people as the United States withdrew from the Afghanistan War.

Flowers and balloons can be seen on the the grave of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee at Arlington National Cemetary's Section 60. Gee was one of 13 U.S. service members killed outside of Kabul's airport on August 26, 2021. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
