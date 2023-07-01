Advertisement
Top News
July 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hong Kong returns to China

On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China after 156 years as a British territory.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Among the personalities attending the handover of Hong Kong to China, June 30, 1997, were (front R to L) Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Foreign Secretary Robin Cook and Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her husband Dennis were in the back row. UPI File Photo
Among the personalities attending the handover of Hong Kong to China, June 30, 1997, were (front R to L) Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Foreign Secretary Robin Cook and Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her husband Dennis were in the back row. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1847, the first U.S. postage stamps were issued.

Advertisement

In 1859, the first intercollegiate baseball game was played in Pittsfield, Mass., and it was a high-scoring contest. Amherst beat Williams, 66-32.

In 1867, Canada was granted its independence by Great Britain. It consisted at the time of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and future provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

In 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, the first U.S. zoo, opened to the public.

In 1898, Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders led a charge up Cuba's heavily fortified San Juan Hill in a key Spanish-American War battle.

In 1908, more than a thousand suffragettes in London attempted to rescue 28 of their fellow protesters who were arrested by police following a demonstration in Parliament Square.

In 1916, in the worst single day of casualties in British military history, 20,000 soldiers were killed and 40,000 injured in a massive offense against German forces in France's Somme River region during World War I.

Advertisement

In 1932, Democrats nominated Franklin Delano Roosevelt for president. FDR was elected to four consecutive terms.

In 1941, NBC broadcast the first FCC-sanctioned TV commercial, a spot for Bulova watches shown during a Dodgers-Phillies game. It cost Bulova $9.

In 1941, Mammoth Cave National Park was established in Kentucky, protecting 52,830 acres of caverns and a diverse group of animal and plant species. The park is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In 1946, the United States conducted its first post-war test of the atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1961, Haleakalā National Park was split off from Hawai'i National Park to become its own park.

In 1979, Sony introduced the Walkman, known as the Soundabout, in U.S. stores. It sold for about $200.

In 1984, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the PG-13 rating to warn parents that a film may be too violent for children under the age of 13. A top U.S. Catholic Conference official said the move was just another way to exploit young people.

In 1990, the West and East German economies were united, with the Deutsche Mark replacing the mark as currency in East Germany.

Advertisement

In 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China after 156 years as a British territory. Britain's Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary Madeleine Albright attended the ceremony. Britain first occupied Hong Kong in the 1840s amid the First Opium War.

In 2002, in a rare high-altitude accident, a passenger airliner collided with a cargo plane over Germany, killing all 71 people on the two planes -- 69 on the airliner and two on the cargo aircraft.

In 2013, Croatia became the 28th member state of the European Union.

In 2013, a year after Mohamed Morsi became president of Egypt, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in cities across the country, calling for him to step down. Morsi was ousted by the military two days later and died in June 2019.

File Photo by Ahmed Jomaa/UPI

In 2018, Manuel López Obrador won a landslide election to become president of Mexico.

In 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years.

Advertisement

In 2022, Germany and Nigeria signed an agreement for the former to return more than 20 artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes, which were looted by British colonial military forces in 1897. Germany handed over the pieces in December 2022.

Read More

UPI Archives: Elton John cancels HK handover shows UPI Archives: HK rings in year of date with destiny

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 1, 2023
Top News // 2 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 1, 2023
On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China after 156 years as a British territory.
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
June 30 (UPI) -- Starting tomorrow the popular pornography website Pornhub will be blocked for users with Virginia-based IP addresses, after a new state law equires users to submit government identification to verify their age before acc
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
World News // 19 hours ago
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Hurricane Beatriz reached Category 1 strength and is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan from taking effect, delivering rulings in a pair of cases challenging the program. Biden said the fight on the issue isn't over.
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday that they will hold off on a strike and go back to the negotiating table with UPS, after the company gave a new counteroffer.
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
June 30 (UPI) -- A former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show said Friday that she settled a pair of lawsuits against Carlson and the network for $12 million.
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., made his first court appearance Friday as he faces a 13-count federal criminal indictment. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 7.
Justices agree to hear case on whether domestic abusers can own guns
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justices agree to hear case on whether domestic abusers can own guns
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear a case regarding whether it a federal ban on gun possession for people under domestic violence restraining orders is constitutional.
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
June 30 (UPI) -- A camper in Lyme, Conn., survived a bobcat attack Friday. The injured man had been leading a group of children on a camping trip when he was attacked while sleeping in his hammock.
Indiana Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Indiana Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
June 30 (UPI) -- The Indiana Supreme Court Friday ruled 3-2 the state's anti-abortion law does not violate the state constitution. The court said the constitution's "liberty" protection does not protect broad abortion rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crackdown
FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crackdown
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement