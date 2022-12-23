Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 11:31 PM

Germany hands over 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in major art restitution

By Adam Schrader
German officials have handed over 20 artifacts known as Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, marking a major restitution of art that could lead to further restitution by other countries. Photos courtesy of Claudia Obrocki, Martin Franken/<a href="https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/aussenpolitik/themen/-/2540358#:~:text=Not%20all%20bronzes%20in%20the,amity%20between%20the%20two%20countries.">Ethnological Museum of the National Museums in Berlin</a>
German officials have handed over 20 artifacts known as Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, marking a major restitution of art that could lead to further restitution by other countries. Photos courtesy of Claudia Obrocki, Martin Franken/Ethnological Museum of the National Museums in Berlin

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- German officials have handed over 20 artifacts known as Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, marking a major restitution of art that could lead to further restitution by other countries.

The restitution of the artifacts was announced in a news release by the German Foreign Office, which returned the historic objects in a ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Kingdom of Benin, which has no connection to the modern country of Benin, is now the Edo state in Nigeria.

The Benin Bronzes were largely looted by the British colonial military forces during a punitive campaign against Benin City in 1897, led by British Navy forces and members of the Niger Coast Protectorate.

RELATED NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis

Britain's Foreign Office acquired hundreds of the works after the raid and gave them to the British Museum, which now has more than 900 of them alone.

According to the Germain Foreign Office, around 1,100 of more than 5,000 known Benin Bronzes are in the possession of German museums.

Germany and Nigeria signed an agreement in July to transfer the ownership of all of the artifacts in German collections to the African nation.

RELATED Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art

"Not all bronzes in the collections of German museums will return to Nigeria immediately," the German Foreign Office said in a statement in July after the agreement was signed.

Advertisement

"The Nigerian side has declared its willingness to leave some artifacts here on loan, so that they can continue to be exhibited in Germany. This is a very special gesture of trust and of amity between the two countries."

The German agreement comes after the launch of a highly anticipated database called Digital Benin, a catalog of 5,246 historic Benin objects currently held in 131 institutions across 20 countries.

RELATED German police recover 31 items stolen in 2019 Dresden museum heist

Some world leaders have already made moves to provide restitution to Nigeria and other African nations for the looted art.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Burkina Faso that he wanted, within five years, to meet conditions "for the temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage to Africa."

"I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France," he said at the time.

However, some in the United States have called the transfer of Benin Bronzes held by the Smithsonian to Nigeria "illegal."

Apart from the Benin Bronzes, Western art institutions and governments have recently increased their efforts to repatriate works taken or looted from other countries.

The British Museum is in advanced stages of talks to return the contested Parthenon marbles in its collection to Greece, which would end a decades-long dispute between the two nations, it was reported earlier this month.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Korean firms aim to turn gas stations into fulfillment centers
World News // 11 hours ago
Korean firms aim to turn gas stations into fulfillment centers
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean companies announced plans to turn urban gas stations into mini logistics hubs to meet increasing delivery sector demand, especially in big cities.
ByteDance employees spied on U.S. journalists, audit finds
World News // 13 hours ago
ByteDance employees spied on U.S. journalists, audit finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An internal audit by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has reveled company employees spied on at least two journalists in the United States.
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
World News // 14 hours ago
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former European Union leader and Greek politician Eva Kaili will remain in a Belgian jail for Christmas after her attorneys failed on Thursday to get her released while awaiting her case on corruption charges.
French police: 3 dead, suspect arrested after central Paris shooting
World News // 15 hours ago
French police: 3 dead, suspect arrested after central Paris shooting
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Three people died and four others were injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said.
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Friday afternoon, South Korean defense officials said, as tensions on the Peninsula remain elevated.
Putin congratulates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on return to power
World News // 1 day ago
Putin congratulates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on return to power
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, after the Likud leader announced that he had formed a government.
Scottish Parliament passes landmark gender identity bill
World News // 1 day ago
Scottish Parliament passes landmark gender identity bill
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Scottish Parliament has passed a landmark bill which simplifies the process for changing gender identity. Scottish Social Justice Minister Shona Robison called it a step forward for equality.
Nepali court orders release of 'The Serpent' serial killer
World News // 1 day ago
Nepali court orders release of 'The Serpent' serial killer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Nepal ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known as "the Serpent," on Wednesday after he had been serving a life sentence for the murder of an American tourist.
IAEA director general meets Russian officials in Moscow
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA director general meets Russian officials in Moscow
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Russian officials in Moscow on Thursday. The officials discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen
World News // 1 day ago
North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Partners will split natural gas apart to yield hydrogen while capturing any of the subsequent carbon emissions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement