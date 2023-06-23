Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated June 23, 2022 at 9:44 AM

On This Day: Thai soccer team becomes trapped in flooded cave

On June 23, 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Members of the Royal Thai Navy along with volunteers from Britain, the United States, Australia, and China, are pictured as they prepare to rescue 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, from the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand. The team became trapped June 23, 2018. File Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy
Members of the Royal Thai Navy along with volunteers from Britain, the United States, Australia, and China, are pictured as they prepare to rescue 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, from the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand. The team became trapped June 23, 2018. File Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1845, the Congress of the Republic of Texas agreed to annexation by the United States.

Advertisement

In 1865, the last Confederate holdouts formally surrendered in the Oklahoma Territory.

In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

In 1933, Japanese Emperor Hirohito, in an interview with Roy Howard of United Press, stressed the importance of friendship with the United States.

In 1947, the U.S. Congress enacted the Taft-Hartley labor act over the veto of President Harry Truman. The law limits the power of labor unions.

In 1956, Gamel Abdel Nasser was elected first president of the Republic of Egypt.

In 1985, Air India Flight 182, flying from Montreal to London, was brought down by a terrorist bomb off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people aboard.

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

In 1991, the Group of Seven industrialized democracies agreed to offer the Soviet Union associate membership in the International Monetary Fund.

Advertisement

In 1993, John Bobbitt made headlines when his wife, Lorena Bobbitt, cut off his penis while he slept. She testified she did so because he sexually and emotionally abused her during four-year marriage. A jury found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

In 2010, U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal resigned as commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan after he and senior aides made disparaging remarks in a magazine interview about administration officials. President Barack Obama named Gen. David Petraeus as McChrystal's replacement.

In 2013, daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a 2-inch thick cable across the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon in Arizona -- 1,500 feet above the gorge -- in just under 23 minutes.

In 2014, the World Health Organization said 350 Ebola virus deaths had been reported since March in West Africa. A doctor called it an epidemic "out of control."

In 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand. They were extricated 18 days later in a rescue effort that left one former Thai Navy SEAL dead.

In 2021, Britney Spears asked a California judge to end her court-ordered conservatorship without requiring her to clear a health evaluation.

Advertisement

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Diver dies in rescue operation to free boys from Thailand cave UPI Archives: Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys, coach pulled to safety

Latest Headlines

Maricopa County's top election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maricopa County's top election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
June 23 (UPI) -- Maricopa County's top election official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, accusing the failed GOP gubernatorial candidate of spreading false claims that he intentionally sabotaged her election.
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 23, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 23, 2023
On June 23, 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand.
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
World News // 3 hours ago
Georgian president pardons jailed opposition journalist
June 23 (UPI) -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned a jailed journalist on Thursday, to the celebration of reporting organizations, the European Union and his family.
Texas Senate sets rules for impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton, forbids wife from voting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Senate sets rules for impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton, forbids wife from voting
June 22 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate has set rules for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which include forbidding his wife -- as state senator -- from voting.
Bidens honor Indian PM Modi with vegetarian state dinner
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bidens honor Indian PM Modi with vegetarian state dinner
June 22 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner Thursday night of vegetarian fare, hundreds of high-profile guests, symbolism representing the strength of
Georgia police department apologizes for using image of Black man for target practice
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia police department apologizes for using image of Black man for target practice
June 22 (UPI) -- A police department in Georgia has apologized to the community after a life-sized image of a Black man was used for target practice during a firearms safety class for civilians.
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
World News // 6 hours ago
British Museum admits using translations of Qiu Jin's poems without permission of translator
June 22 (UPI) -- The British Museum has admitted to using translations of poems by Qiu Jin without the permission of the translator in a new exhibition.
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
World News // 7 hours ago
Meta cites plans to remove access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
June 22 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta announced Thursday the company plans to remove news on the platform and Instagram in Canada after a bill passed parliament that would force tech giants into paying news outlets for content.
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Bret continues wet, westward path across Lesser Antilles
Tropical Storm Bret neared Barbados on Thursday afternoon as it continued on its westwardly trek, delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Lesser Antilles.
Former Proud Boys member gets 3-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 riot participation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Proud Boys member gets 3-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 riot participation
June 22 (UPI) -- A former member of the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2020 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement