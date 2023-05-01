Advertisement
Top News
May 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Obama announces Osama bin Laden's death

On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was killed.

By UPI Staff
1/4
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Bin Laden was killed in the mission. File Photo by Pete Souza/White House
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Bin Laden was killed in the mission. File Photo by Pete Souza/White House | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1884, construction began on the world's first skyscraper -- the 10-story Home Insurance Co. building in Chicago.

Advertisement

In 1893, U.S. President Grover Cleveland opened the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

In 1898, during the Spanish-American war, forces under U.S. Navy Adm. George Dewey routed the Spanish fleet in the Philippines.

In 1931, the Empire State Building was dedicated in New York City. At 102 stories, it was the world's tallest building for 40 years.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down a U.S. U-2 spy plane flown by Francis Gary Powers, who was captured.

In 1971, Amtrak, the U.S. national rail service that combined the operations of 18 passenger railroads, went into service.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan banned trade with Nicaragua to try to undermine the Sandinista government. President George H.W. Bush lifted the embargo in 1990.

In 1986, a Soviet Embassy official, in a rare appearance before Congress, insisted that the Chernobyl nuclear accident was "not out of hand."

Advertisement

In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, making him the all-time leader.

In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers pitched his record seventh no-hitter.

File Photo by David Stluka/UPI

In 1993, Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa and others in his entourage were killed in a suicide bomb blast.

In 1997, 18 years of Conservative Party rule in Britain ended with a Labor Party victory in elections, allowing party leader Tony Blair to succeed John Majors as prime minister.

In 1999, a meeting between the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic led to the release of three U.S. soldiers captured a month earlier by Serbian troops.

In 2001, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan was convicted in Birmingham, Ala., in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. He was given four life sentences.

In 2003, President George W. Bush, speaking from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, declared that major combat in Iraq was over and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced the end of major U.S. combat operations in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In 2005, five men in Madain, Iraq, confessed to the kidnapping and slaying of British aid worker Margaret Hassan.

In 2009, U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter announced he would retire in June. He served on the court for 19 years.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced at 11:35 p.m. EDT that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States and the face of global terrorism, was killed in a U.S. commando raid (May 2 Pakistan time) on his compound near the Pakistani capital.

In 2019, a British court sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012.

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the first official delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, 2022.

File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: U.S. assesses post-bin Laden al-Qaida UPI Archives: Bin Laden had little control before death

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, May 1, 2023
Top News // 22 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 1, 2023
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was killed.
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
May 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed that there is an ongoing peace mission involving the Vatican to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
World News // 17 hours ago
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month.
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
April 30 (UPI) -- One person is dead and five more are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in Lawrence, Mass.
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
World News // 10 hours ago
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Cuba has postponed its annual International Workers' Day parade for the third time in more than 60 years as fuel shortages hamstring the country.
Democrats, Republicans remain split on debt ceiling plan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Democrats, Republicans remain split on debt ceiling plan
April 30 (UPI) -- Democrats continue to oppose the plan by House Republicans to raise the national debt ceiling while slashing government spending cuts.
Cool and wet conditions return to California, West Coast
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Cool and wet conditions return to California, West Coast
Record-breaking warmth will soon be a distant memory for residents along the West Coast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
World News // 12 hours ago
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
April 30 (UPI) -- Intense Russian shelling took place overnight in Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine, pounding residential areas and killing a 58-year-old civilian.
Biden shows support for free press at White House Correspondents' dinner
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden shows support for free press at White House Correspondents' dinner
April 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden added his voice to those commenting on his age during his White House Correspondents' dinner speech, while showing support for journalism and journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is imprisoned in Russia.
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
World News // 15 hours ago
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
April 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious gas leak in northern India killed at least 11 people, including three children, Sunday, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
On This Day: Adolf Hitler found dead
On This Day: Adolf Hitler found dead
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement