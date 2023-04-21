Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sen. Ensign resigns amid ethics scandal

On April 21, 2011, John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal. Ensign admitted an affair with his former campaign treasurer earlier and had been under Republican pressure to step down.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., addresses the delegates on the last day of the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., on September 4, 2008. On April 21, 2011 he resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., addresses the delegates on the last day of the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., on September 4, 2008. On April 21, 2011 he resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1509, Henry VIII became king of England after his father, Henry VII, died.

Advertisement

In 1836, with the battle cry "Remember the Alamo!" Texas forces under Sam Houston defeated the army of Mexican Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna at San Jacinto, Texas, opening the path to Texas independence.

In 1913, California state Sen. Ernest S. Birdsall of Placer County stated in an interview with United Press that the citizens of California demanded the prohibition of "aliens ineligible for citizenship" from owning farm land. The California Alien Land Law of 1913 was aimed at discouraging immigration to the state.

In 1918, Manfred von Richthofen, German World War I flying ace known as "The Red Baron," was killed by Allied fire over Vaux-sur-Somme, France.

In 1954, U.S. Air Force planes began flying French troops to Indochina to reinforce Dien Bien Phu. The city later fell to communist Viet Minh forces.

In 1960, Brasilia was inaugurated as Brazil's capital, moving the seat of government from Rio de Janeiro.

In 1967, a Greek army coup in Athens sent King Constantine into exile in Italy.

Advertisement

In 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy. His replacement, Tran Van Huong, prepared for peace talks with North Vietnam as communist forces advanced on Saigon.

UPI File Photo

In 1987, the bombing of a bus terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, killed 127 people and injured 288.

In 1992, gas explosions ripped through the historic center of Guadalajara, Mexico, killing more than 200 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In 2005, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of John Negroponte to be the nation's first national intelligence director.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2008, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a link had been found between contaminated drug thinners from China and 81 deaths in the United States.

In 2011, John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal. Ensign admitted an affair with his former campaign treasurer earlier and had been under Republican pressure to step down.

Advertisement

In 2017, a Taliban attack on Camp Shaheen near Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, left more than 100 Afghan soldiers dead and dozens injured.

Read More

UPI Archives: Sandoval to appoint Heller to Senate UPI Archives: Index of Ensign probe documents to go to watchdog group

Latest Headlines

American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
April 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said an American Airlines employee was killed on the tarmac of Austin-Gergstrom International Airport.
UPI Almanac for Friday, April 21, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, April 21, 2023
On April 21, 2011, John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal.
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- North Korea's foreign minister on Friday dismissed recent calls for nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven, claiming that the secretive regime's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
April 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have brought charges against 18 people, including doctors and owners of medical businesses, for defrauding the government of more than $490 million that was to go toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning minors from gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning minors from gender-affirming care
April 21 (UPI) -- North Dakota's Republican governor, Doug Burgum, has signed a controversial bill to ban most minors from receiving medical and surgical forms of gender-affirming care.
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
April 20 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is imploring the warring sides in Sudan's conflict to agree to at least a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday and allow those trapped in conflict zones to escape.
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
World News // 5 hours ago
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey.
Ramesh Balwani, former Theranos executive, to report to prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ramesh Balwani, former Theranos executive, to report to prison
April 20 (UPI) -- Ramesh Balwani, a former executive at the failed blood test start-up Theranos, was scheduled to report to prison Thursday to serve out a 13-year sentence after he was found guilty on multiple wire fraud charges.
Biden, Colombia's Gustavo Petro talk common goals from economics to climate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Colombia's Gustavo Petro talk common goals from economics to climate
April 20 (UPI) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday met with President Joe Biden at the White House, where the two leaders discussed a common goal of wanting to move away from the use of fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
On This Day: Danica Patrick becomes 1st woman to win IndyCar event
On This Day: Danica Patrick becomes 1st woman to win IndyCar event
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement