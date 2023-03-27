Advertisement
Top News
March 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: FDA approves Viagra for impotence

On March 27, 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On March 27, In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence. File Photo courtesy of SElefant
On March 27, In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence. File Photo courtesy of SElefant

March 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. federal authorities.

Advertisement

In 1933, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin reported that physical mistreatment of Jews in Germany has been "virtually terminated."

In 1958, Nikita Khrushchev replaced Nikolai Bulganin as premier of the Soviet Union.

In 1964, the strongest earthquake to hit North America -- magnitude-9.2 -- struck Alaska, killing 139 people.

In 1976, the first section of Washington, D.C.'s Metro subway system opened with more than 4.6 miles of track on the Red Line running from Farragut North to Rhode Island Avenue in the District of Columbia.

File Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI

In 1977, two Boeing 747 jumbo jets collided and exploded in flames on a foggy runway at Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, killing 583 people in the worst aviation accident in history.

In 1980, a Norwegian oil platform capsized during a storm in the North Sea, killing 123 people.

In 1993, Jiang Zemin was appointed president of the People's Republic of China.

Advertisement

In 1996, an Israeli court convicted Yigal Amir and sentenced him to life in prison for assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Nov. 4, 1995.

In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.

In 2004, NASA's unmanned experimental hypersonic plane reached about 5,000 mph in a test flight -- more than seven times the speed of sound.

In 2005, ailing Pope John Paul II appeared at his apartment window before an Easter crowd in St. Peter's Square but was unable to speak. He silently blessed thousands of cheering people, many who wept. The pope died six days later, on April 2. He was 84.

UPI File Photo

In 2007, leaders of Myanmar staged a military parade to show off the new capital city, Naypyidaw.

In 2013, Julia Pierson became the first woman to head the U.S. Secret Service. Pierson resigned in October 2014.

In 2014, U.S. President Obama Barack Obama visited Pope Francis at the Vatican. It was their first meeting.

Advertisement

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

In 2020, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion CARES Act relief package to support Americans the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Will Smith slapped Oscars host Chris Rock live during the broadcast after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard. The actor was banned from Academy events for 10 years for the shocking moment.

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Viagra smuggling hits Japan 'Game of Thrones' alum Iwan Rheon to star in Viagra film 'Men Up'

Latest Headlines

First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank
March 27 (UPI) -- First Citizens Bank and Trust will buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, federal regulators said late Sunday, after the California tech startup lender was shut down earlier this month.
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 27, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 27, 2023
On March 27, 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.
Ukraine demands U.N. meeting over Russia's tactical nuke plans
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine demands U.N. meeting over Russia's tactical nuke plans
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukraine is demanding that the United Nations Security Council convene an emergency meeting to hold Russia accountable over its plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
Mass protests erupt across Israel after Netanyahu removes defense minister
World News // 10 hours ago
Mass protests erupt across Israel after Netanyahu removes defense minister
March 26 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted Sunday night across Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who had called for the pausing of the far-right government's judicial reform law.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
March 26 (UPI) -- Two Louisiana police officers were killed when their law enforcement helicopter crashed in a field near Baton Rouge on Sunday, authorities said.
Elon Musk values Twitter at $20 billion after purchasing for $44 billion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Elon Musk values Twitter at $20 billion after purchasing for $44 billion
March 26 (UPI) -- Twitter's valuation has been cut in half according to an internal memo from owner and CEO Elon Musk.
Fifth victim of fatal chocolate factory explosion confirmed as two people remain missing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fifth victim of fatal chocolate factory explosion confirmed as two people remain missing
March 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania rose to five on Sunday after a fifth person was confirmed to have died in the blast.
State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime
World News // 11 hours ago
State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime
March 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department marked Belarus Freedom Day by calling out the nation's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
March 26 (UPI) -- Four publishing companies have won a federal case against the digital public library Internet Archives over scanning and lending their books out online.
Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company
March 26 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week that may shape the understanding of a company's right to protect its brand from parody, with the high court justices expressing varied views during the hearing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement