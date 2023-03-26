Advertisement
Top News
March 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Clinton becomes 1st U.S. president to visit South Africa

On March 26, 1998, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa.

By UPI Staff
1/5
South African President Nelson Mandela (L) and U.S. President Bill Clinton on March 27, 1998, view Cell Block B at Robben Island, South Africa, where Mandela was imprisoned. On March 26, 1998, Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa. File Photo courtesy of the White House/Wikimedia
South African President Nelson Mandela (L) and U.S. President Bill Clinton on March 27, 1998, view Cell Block B at Robben Island, South Africa, where Mandela was imprisoned. On March 26, 1998, Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa. File Photo courtesy of the White House/Wikimedia

March 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1830, the Book of Mormon was published.

Advertisement

In 1953, U.S. Dr. Jonas Salk announced he had successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio.

In 1971, East Pakistan declared independence as Bangladesh, sparking the Bangladesh Liberation War. The war ended Dec. 16, 1971, when West Pakistan surrendered.

In 1975, the city of Hue in South Vietnam fell to the North Vietnamese army.

In 1979, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty at the White House, ending 30 years of hostilities.

In 1991, Mali's dictator, Gen. Moussa Traore, was overthrown in a violent overnight military coup. Fifty-nine people died.

In 1992, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, convicted of raping a teenage beauty pageant contestant, was sentenced to six years in prison. Tyson was released after three years.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1997, 39 members of the Heaven's Gate religious cult were found dead in a large house in Rancho Mirage, Calif., in what authorities said was a mass suicide.

Advertisement

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa.

In 1999, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the euthanasia advocate, was convicted of second-degree murder in an Oakland County, Mich., courtroom for the videotaped "medicide" of a man suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease.

File Photo by Vaughn Gurganian/UPI

In 2000, acting Russian President Vladimir Putin was elected president by a more than 20 percent margin. Putin won a third term in 2012.

In 2014, a National Labor Relations Board regional director ruled that Northwestern University scholarship football players were employees of the school and entitled under federal law to form a union.

In 2020, new unemployment claims in the United Staes surged to 3.3. million, the largest weekly increase in U.S. history to date amid job losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Russian missiles targeted a fuel storage depot on the outskirts of Lviv, a city where Ukraine's refugees had fled amid Russia's invasion.

File Photo by Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Grayed but unbowed, Mandela is freed UPI Archives: Clintons honor Mandela at White House

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 26, 2023
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 26, 2023
On March 26, 1998, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa.
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
March 25 (UPI) -- One person was pulled alive from the rubble while rescue efforts continued Saturday following a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory northwest of Philadelphia.
Honduras ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizes 'one China'
World News // 5 hours ago
Honduras ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizes 'one China'
March 25 (UPI) -- The Central American nation of Honduras announced Saturday that it has ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan, stating that it recognizes "one China."
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
March 25 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe, officials said.
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
March 25 (UPI) -- Donald Trump ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticized investigations into his business and political dealings, and claimed to have talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine during a rally in Waco.
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
March 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong department store has taken down a work of glitch art made by Patrick Amadon, who snuck messages of support for pro-democracy protesters into the video animation.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
March 25 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed against one of the two inventors of the world's first non-fungible token was dismissed by a federal judge this week.
Mitch McConnell released from physical rehab facility following fall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mitch McConnell released from physical rehab facility following fall
March 25 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was released from a physical rehab center on Saturday, saying that his treatment from a fall is complete.
Russia announces plan to store tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia announces plan to store tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
March 25 (UPI) -- Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Car thief runs over man with his own Mercedes-Benz
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Car thief runs over man with his own Mercedes-Benz
March 25 (UPI) -- A New York man was run over with his own Mercedes-Benz while trying to stop a car thief from making off with the luxury vehicle, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement