March 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Time magazine publishes for first time

On March 3, 1923, Time magazine published its first issue. The magazine was published weekly until March 2020, when it began publishing every other week.

By UPI Staff
Albert Einstein graces the cover of the December 31 issue of Time magazine. On March 3, 1923, Time magazine published its first issue. UPI File Photo
Albert Einstein graces the cover of the December 31 issue of Time magazine. On March 3, 1923, Time magazine published its first issue.

March 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1845, Florida was admitted to the United States as the 27th state.

In 1875, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet premiered in Paris.

In 1879, attorney Belva Ann Lockwood became the first woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1923, Time magazine published its first issue. The magazine was published weekly until March 2020, when it began publishing every other week.

In 1931, an act of Congress designated "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem of the United States.

Pink performs the national anthem before the Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on February 4. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

In 1938, the last of three of Stalin's public show trials, the Trial of the Twenty-One, began, with the defendants being charged in a plot to murder Josef Stalin as well as some of the highest officials of the Soviet regime.

In 1974, a Turkish jetliner crashed near Paris, killing 345 people.

In 1982, the Argentine government threatened to break off diplomatic relations with Britain if the Falkland Islands were not handed back by the following year's 150th anniversary of the British presence on the islands. A month later, the Falklands War broke out between the two countries, resulting in a British victory. To this day, the South American archipelago remains a British territory.

In 1985, coal miners in Britain ended a yearlong strike, the longest and costliest labor dispute in British history.

In 1986, the U.S. President's Commission on Organized Crime, ending a 32-month investigation, called for drug testing of most working Americans, including all federal employees.

In 1991, home video captured a Los Angeles police beating of motorist Rodney King that triggered a national debate on police brutality. Acquittal of the LAPD officers in 1992 led to deadly riots during which King asked at a news conference, "Can we all get along?" King died at the age of 47 in 2012.

In 2006, former U.S. Rep. Randy Cunningham, R-Calif., was sentenced to eight years in prison for taking $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors. Cunningham was released from prison in 2013.

File Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI

In 2015, the State Department confirmed that Hillary Clinton exclusively used a personal email server to conduct official business while serving as U.S. secretary of state.

In 2019, SpaceX's unmanned Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station, the company's first ISS docking.

In 2020, for the first time in the Pritzker Architecture Prize's four-decade history, the organization handed out the industry's most prestigious award to two women.

In 2022, the International Paralympic Committee announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be permitted to compete at the Beijing Winter Games after the former's invasion of Ukraine.

File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

