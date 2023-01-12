Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Kenesaw Mountain Landis becomes 1st MLB commissioner

On Jan. 12, 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, commissioner of baseball, assumes his characteristic pose for the cameramen as he takes in the 1937 All-Star game in Washington, D.C., on July 7, 1937. On January 12, 1921, Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, commissioner of baseball, assumes his characteristic pose for the cameramen as he takes in the 1937 All-Star game in Washington, D.C., on July 7, 1937. On January 12, 1921, Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie lined up with the anti-trust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt as against the trust dissolution plans of President Taft today in testimony before the Stanley Committee.

Advertisement

In 1919, UP correspondent John Graudenz arrested by German troops while en route to the scene of an attack in Berlin, he was later released.

In 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.

In 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., became the first woman elected to serve a full term as a United States senator.

In 1943, the U.S. wartime Office of Price Administration said standard frankfurters would be replaced during World War II by "Victory Sausages" consisting of a mixture of meat and soy meal.

In 1986, U.S. Rep. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., traveled into space aboard the shuttle Columbia.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton asked Attorney General Janet Reno to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the Whitewater land deal affair that involved him and the first lady. Reno names New York lawyer Robert Fiske.

Advertisement

In 2006, about 350 people were crushed to death by a stampeding crowd at the entrance to Jamarat Bridge in Mina, Saudi Arabia, during a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In 2010, a magnitude-7 earthquake dealt Haiti and its capital Port-au-Prince a catastrophic blow, killing at least 100,000 people. The massive quake crippled the already-strained infrastructure of the island nation and sparked a cholera outbreak that killed thousands over the next several years.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2014, Six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States) and Iran agreed on a plan to restrict Iranian nuclear operations in return for the easing of some economic sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said, "We've taken a critical, significant step forward towards reaching a verifiable resolution that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."

In 2022, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for attending a party in 2020 during the country's COVID-19 lockdown. The scandal played a role in Johnson's resignation that summer.

Advertisement

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: 100 years later, historians still debate baseball's darkest moment UPI Archives: Manfred named new MLB commissioner

Latest Headlines

House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Republican-led House of Representatives has passed its first major abortion bill of the 118th Congress, requiring infants born alive during or following an attempted abortion to receive medical attention.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
On Jan. 12, 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have opened an influence peddling investigation into the family of President Joe Biden.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
World News // 1 day ago
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at Paris' Gare du Nord train station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
Jill Biden undergoes outpatient surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jill Biden undergoes outpatient surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden had outpatient surgery Wednesday to remove several cancerous skin lesions. All cancerous tissue was fully removed during the Mohs surgery, according to the president's physician.
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement