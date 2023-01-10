Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Roof sentenced to death for Charleston, S.C., church shooting

On Jan. 10, 2017, a federal jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C.

By UPI Staff
1/7
On January 10, 2017, a jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a Black church in Charleston, S.C. File Photo courtesy of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department
On January 10, 2017, a jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a Black church in Charleston, S.C. File Photo courtesy of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, the first nationwide U.S. presidential election was conducted. Electors chosen by the voters unanimously picked George Washington as president and John Adams as vice president.

Advertisement

In 1861, Florida seceded from the United States.

In 1878, a constitutional amendment that would give women the right to vote was introduced into the U.S. Senate. It wasn't until 42 years later that the amendment was enacted.

More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1901, oil was discovered at the Spindletop claim near Beaumont, Texas, launching the Southwest oil boom.

In 1920, the League of Nations came into being as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.

In 1946, the first meeting of the U.N. General Assembly convened in London.

In 1957, Six dynamite blasts heavily damaged four black churches in Montgomery, Ala., and the homes of two ministers. No one was injured.

Advertisement

In 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years.

UPI File Photo

In 1994, Lorena Bobbitt went on trial for cutting off the penis of her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt. She was found innocent by reason of insanity less than two weeks later.

In 2003, North Korea announced it was withdrawing from the 1979 nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

In 2008, Edmund Hillary, who gained international fame as a member of the first climbing party to scale Mount Everest, died in Auckland, New Zealand, at age 88.

In 2013, President Barack Obama signed legislation designating Pinnacles National Monument in California a national park. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Sam Farr, D-Calif.

In 2017, a federal jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C.

In 2022, the U.S. Mint announced it began shipping a new quarter featuring poet Maya Angelou, the first U.S. coin to feature a Black woman.

File Image courtesy U.S. Mint
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Federal judge approves $88M settlement for families of Charleston church shooting UPI Archives: Appeals court refuses en banc review of Dylann Roof death sentence

Latest Headlines

Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said they have a suspect in custody related to a series of recent shootings at the homes and workplaces of elected Albuquerque Democrats.
Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta has built a new advertisement delivery system to prevent discriminatory housing advertising, the Justice Department said Monday, some seven months after the social media behemoth agreed to implement the changes.
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted to slash billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, damages a dozen buildings
World News // 3 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, damages a dozen buildings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A strong, deep-sea earthquake struck Indonesia early Tuesday, damaging more than a dozen buildings and causing residents to spill out into the streets in panic, officials said.
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law, saying limiting guns in schools, restaurants and libraries presents "considerable constitutional problems."
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico on Monday, to discuss drugs and migration.
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent political unrest in Brazil, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington and the new U.S. ambassador to Brazil was sworn in.
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. House of Representatives took its first legislative action Monday evening, adopting a controversial rules package honed partly in Rep. Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker.
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November, a White House lawyer confirmed Monday.
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 6-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is receiving treatment at a local medical facility, police said during a press conference on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement