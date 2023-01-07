Trending
Jan. 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Militants kill 12 members of Charlie Hebdo staff

On Jan. 7, 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

By UPI Staff
French people rally at one of Paris' main squares in a display of solidarity after the terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper in Paris on January 7, 2015. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
French people rally at one of Paris' main squares in a display of solidarity after the terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper in Paris on January 7, 2015. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

In 2019, Amazon reached a market capitalization of $797 billion to become the world's most valuable company for the first time over Microsoft and Apple.

In 2022, a Georgia judge sentenced three men convicted in the 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery. Two of the men -- Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael -- each received life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years. A third, William "Roddie" Bryan, received life in prison with the possibility of parole.

File Photo by James Gilbert/EPA-EFE

