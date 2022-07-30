Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Johnson signs Medicare into law

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, dedicating it to former President Harry Truman, who "planted the seeds of compassion."

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: Johnson signs Medicare into law
President Lyndon B. Johnson (2nd L) signs the Medicare bill July 30, 1965, at the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence, Mo. Former President Harry S. Truman (2nd R), first lady Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson (L) and former first lady Bess Truman (R) look on. File Photo courtesy the White House Press Office

July 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1619, in Jamestown, Va., the first elected legislative assembly in the New World -- the House of Burgesses -- convened in the choir loft of the town's church.

Advertisement

In 1729, Baltimore, Md., was founded.

In 1930, Uruguay won the World Cup soccer tournament.

In 1932, Walt Disney released his first color cartoon, "Flowers and Trees," made in three-color Technicolor.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, dedicating it to former President Harry Truman, who "planted the seeds of compassion." Some 40 years later, President George W. Bush would sign a Medicare reform law, the largest overhaul of the program in its history.

In 1971,the lunar module Falcon of the Apollo 15 mission landed on the moon.

File Photo by David R. Scott/NASA

In 1974, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, by a vote of 21-17, approved a third article of impeachment against U.S. President Richard Nixon, charging him with ignoring congressional subpoenas. Nixon resigned -- just over a week later -- before he could be impeached.

Advertisement

In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa was last seen outside a suburban Detroit restaurant. He was declared dead in 1982.

Jimmy Hoffa (R) is pictured here in 1961. UPI File Photo

In 2009, Britain, Australia and Romania pulled their remaining forces from Iraq, leaving the United States and its almost 130,000 troops as the sole remnant of the 2003 multinational invading coalition.

In 2010, more than 1,500 people were reported dead after Pakistan was wracked by record rainfall and massive flooding. Officials said 4 million people had been displaced.

In 2013, a military judge found Pfc. Bradley Manning, who released hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. military and diplomatic documents to the WikiLeaks website, guilty of violating the Espionage Act and other offenses but acquitted him on a charge of aiding the enemy. Manning was later sentenced to 35 years in prison, with the possibility of parole in eight years, and officially changed his first name to Chelsea. President Barack Obama pardoned her in 2016, and she was released in 2017.

Advertisement

In 2020, NASA launched the most advanced Mars rover yet -- the Perseverance -- with technology and tools to find signs of life on the Red Planet.

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Medicare alternative HSAs said taking off UPI Archives: Bush signs Medicare reform

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 30, 2022
Top News // 40 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 30, 2022
On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law.
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
July 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a monkeypox disaster emergency as 1,383 cases have been reported across New York State.
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
July 29 (UPI) -- Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian man, was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. judge on Friday for aiding the Islamic State terrorist group and personally executing two Syrian fighters.
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said.
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
July 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority requiring workers to attend safety briefings after three recent runaway train incidents near Boston.
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
After potent thunderstorms rolled through Las Vegas on Thursday night, portions of the iconic Las Vegas Strip were left under water as floodwaters poured into area casinos.
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation banning assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
World News // 20 hours ago
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
July 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian and Russian officials traded accusations on Friday of bombing a location in the Donbas region that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war that were captured after the long battle for Mariupol.
Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say Aleksandr V. Ionov, of Moscow, orchestrated and funded "malign influence" campaigns from December 2014 to March 2022 to "sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections.
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
July 29 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old reproductive rights activist has turned a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., into a fundraising opportunity, taking in at least $1.5 million in donations, the organization Gen-Z for Change said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement