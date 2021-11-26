Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 26, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NASA launches Curiosity rover to look for life on Mars

On Nov. 26, 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars. Aboard was the rover Curiosity, which would explore the planet, searching for signs of life.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: NASA launches Curiosity rover to look for life on Mars
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches NASA's Mars Science Laboratory from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on November 26, 2011. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, U.S. President George Washington declared Nov. 26, 1789, to be Thanksgiving Day. It was the first U.S. holiday by presidential proclamation.

Advertisement

In 1842, the University of Notre Dame was founded in South Bend, Ind.

In 1922, in Egypt's Valley of the Kings, British archaeologists Howard Carter and George Carnarvon became the first humans to enter King Tutankhamen's treasure-laden tomb in more than 3,000 years.

UPI File Photo

In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull submitted U.S. proposals to Japanese peace envoys in Washington.

In 1948, the first commercial Polaroid camera was sold. The inventor of the device and founder of Polaroid Corp., Edwin H. Land, obtained some 533 patents before his death in 1991.

In 1956, bandleader Tommy Dorsey died at age 51. His records sold more than 110 million copies.

In 1965, France launched a satellite into space, becoming the world's third space power after the United States and the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

In 1984, the United States and Iraq restored diplomatic relations, ending a 17-year break.

In 2001, a three-day Afghanistan prison revolt claimed the life of a CIA operative, Johnny Michael Spann, 32, a former U.S. Marine captain. His was the first U.S. combat death in the war.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2005, a 67-year-old textile tycoon in India, Vijaypat Singhania, set the world record for the highest flight in a hot-air balloon, reaching 69,852 feet over Mumbai.

In 2008, militants launched a series of coordinated attacks on Mumbai landmarks and commercial hubs popular with foreign tourists. More than 170 people died and about 300 were injured in the three-day siege.

In 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars. Aboard was the rover Curiosity, which would explore the planet, searching for signs of life.

In 2020, a Turkish court handed down life sentences to hundreds of people charged in a failed 2016 coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Advertisement

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Watch as NASA's rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars [UPDATED] UPI Archives: Mars rover sees organic molecules in soil

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
On Nov. 26, 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars.
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new report contends the right to religious exemptions from the law -- like those that have allowed medical professionals to refuse to provide contraceptive healthcare -- has expanded vastly in the past decade.
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
World News // 6 hours ago
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The newly elected head of a global police agency has come under criticism for turning a blind eye to reports of torture while serving as a general for the United Arab Emirates.
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
World News // 7 hours ago
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Britain has banned travel from six African countries as a precaution against a new COVID-19 variant that's being closely monitored by the World Health Organization.
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Newark, N.J. police officer faces charges for allegedly hitting a man with his personal car and taking the body home where he discussed what to do with his mother.
Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a fire and explosion in a Russian coal mine Thursday rose to more than 50 people as authorities opened a criminal probe into the incident.
Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 10 hours ago
Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman is again in the hospital after contracting the virus.
French fishermen to block English Channel ferry ports, tunnel in protest
World News // 11 hours ago
French fishermen to block English Channel ferry ports, tunnel in protest
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- French fishermen will block ferry traffic into the English Channel's ports and the entrance to the Channel Tunnel starting on Friday as tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights continue to escalate.
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow
A quick-hitting storm, known as an Alberta clipper is forecast to usher in frigid air and the first accumulating snow of the season for some across a wide swath of the country.
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chicago mother shot dead in same spot as her son 2 days earlier
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman who was slain at the same spot as her 14-year-old son just days earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
Australia sends police, troops to riot-torn Solomon Islands
Australia sends police, troops to riot-torn Solomon Islands
Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement