Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Beirut blasts kill hundreds

On Aug. 4, 2020, two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, shattering windows for miles across the city. The blasts killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

By
UPI Staff
Workers inspect the damage one day after two explosions in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 5, 2020. File Photo by Ahmad Terro/UPI
Workers inspect the damage one day after two explosions in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 5, 2020. File Photo by Ahmad Terro/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- In 1735, the standard of truth as a defense against a claim of libel was established in the American colonies when John Peter Zenger, publisher of a New York City newspaper, was acquitted of libel charges.

In 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden, the elderly parents of Lizzie Borden, were found hacked to death with a hatchet. Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders at trial.

Advertisement

In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany. The United States initially declared itself neutral in World War I.

In 1944, acting on a tip from a Dutch informer, the Nazi Gestapo captured 15-year-old Jewish diarist Anne Frank and her family in a sealed-off area of an Amsterdam, Netherlands, warehouse. She died less than a year later in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

In 1958, Billboard magazine introduced its "Hot 100" chart, covering the 100 most popular pop singles in the country. The first No. 1 was Ricky Nelson's "Poor Little Fool."

File Photo courtesy of Decca Records

In 1964, the remains of three slain civil rights workers, whose disappearance on June 21 garnered national attention, were found buried in an earthen dam near Philadelphia, Miss. In 2005, A Mississippi judge sentenced ex-Klansman Edgar Ray Killen to 60 years in prison for killing James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner. The incident became the basis of the movie, Mississippi Burning.

Advertisement

In 1972, Arthur Bremer was found guilty of severely injuring Alabama Gov. George Wallace, who was campaigning for president. Bremer was sentenced to 63 years in prison.

In 1984, the African Republic of Upper Volta changed its named to Burkina Faso, which means "the land of upright men."

In 2007, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 755th career home run, tying Hank Aaron's all-time major league record. He broke the record three days later and finished the season at 762 home runs. His achievements were clouded by accusations of using performance-enhancing substances.

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

In 2014, James Brady, the White House press secretary who was paralyzed by a gunshot in an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan and became a leading gun-control advocate, died in Alexandria, Va.; he was 73. Brady's death was ruled a homicide, resulting from the 1981 shootings, which also wounded the president and two other men.

In 2020, two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, shattering windows for miles across the city. The blasts killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

Advertisement

File Photo by Ahmad Terro/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Fears of political interference roil Beirut blast investigation UPI Archives: Beirut port explosion exacerbates Lebanon's economic crisis

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
Top News // 11 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
On Aug. 4, 2020, two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, shattering windows for miles across the city.
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced a targeted eviction moratorium for counties experiencing "substantial and high" levels of community transmission of COVID-19.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons pardons St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons pardons St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday pardoned Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey after they pleaded guilty to charges related to brandishing weapons at protesters outside their home in St. Louis last year.
Federal judge blocks Texas Gov. Abbott's immigration order
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Texas Gov. Abbott's immigration order
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas from ordering state troopers to pull over drivers transporting migrants "who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19."
Probe finds NCAA prioritizes men's basketball, undervalues women's basketball
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Probe finds NCAA prioritizes men's basketball, undervalues women's basketball
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The NCAA prioritized men's basketball while "significantly undervaluing" women's basketball, leading to "systemic gender inequity issues," according to a report by an external law firm released Tuesday.
Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials
World News // 7 hours ago
Bomb, gunfire target Kabul neighborhood of high-ranking officials
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A car bomb attack and gun fight targeted the Kabul residence of Afghanistan's acting defense minister on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.
Three injured after iceberg wall collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Three injured after iceberg wall collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Three people were injured when an iceberg attraction at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed.
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An attack outside the Pentagon on Tuesday left a police officer dead and multiple other people injured, prompting a lockdown at the Arlington, Va., building, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced.
Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A months-long investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple women both inside and out of government, the state's top law enforcement official announced Tuesday.
Lawyers seek to separate ex-officers' trials from Chauvin's in federal case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawyers seek to separate ex-officers' trials from Chauvin's in federal case
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The lawyers for three former Minneapolis police officers facing federal charges related to the police killing of George Floyd asked to have their clients' trials separated from from that of fellow defendant Derek Chauvin
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
Officer dies, several injured in attack at Pentagon building
American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/