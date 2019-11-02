On This Day: President George W. Bush re-elected

A railroad station in Fargo, N.D., taken in 1939. On November 2, 1889, North and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states of the union. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

On November 2, 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill establishing a national holiday to mark the birthday anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On November 2, 1920, in the first significant news broadcast, KDKA in Pittsburgh reported Warren G. Harding's win over James Cox in the presidential election. Photo courtesy the Library of Congress

On November 2, 1947, Howard Hughes built and piloted the world's largest airplane, the 200-ton flying boat Spruce Goose, on its only flight, at Long Beach, Calif. The Goose remained airborne for just under 1 mile. File Photo courtesy the Federal Aviation Administration

President George W. Bush, along with his family and Vice President Dick Cheney, delivers his 2004 election victory speech at the Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., on November 3, 2004. File Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, North and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states of the union.

In 1920, in the first significant news broadcast, KDKA in Pittsburgh reported the U.S. presidential election results in Warren G. Harding's win over James Cox.

In 1947, Howard Hughes built and piloted the world's largest airplane, the 200-ton flying boat Spruce Goose, on its only flight, at Long Beach, Calif. The Goose remained airborne for just under 1 mile.

In 1959, Charles Van Doren told a U.S. congressional investigation he had been given questions and answers in advance of appearances on a television game show.

In 1962, U.S. President John Kennedy announced that Soviet missile bases in Cuba were being dismantled.

In 1976, Democrat Jimmy Carter, former governor of Georgia, was elected the 39th U.S. president, defeating Republican incumbent Gerald Ford.

In 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill establishing a national holiday to mark the birthday anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1992, legendary filmmaker Hal Roach died at age 100. He was credited with discovering the comedy team of Laurel and Hardy and producing the Our Gang comedies.

In 2004, U.S. President George W. Bush was re-elected in a race with Democrat John Kerry.

In 2013, two French journalists, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, were kidnapped and killed after interviewing a rebel leader in northern Mali. President Francois Hollande expressed "indignation at this odious act."

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series, winning the team's first championship in 108 years. Though the game began on Nov. 2, a rain delay pushed the final half hour of Game 7 into early Nov. 3.

In 2018, a sharpshooter killed a 5-year-old female tiger suspected of killing 13 people in the Indian state of Maharashtra.