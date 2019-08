On This Day: Bolt becomes most decorated track world champ

On August 19, 2009, Kim Dae-jung, who served as South Korean president from 1998 to 2003, died after a prolonged bout of pneumonia. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was 85. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1227, Genghis Khan, the Mongol leader who forged an empire stretching from the east coast of China west to the Aral Sea, died in camp during a campaign against the Chinese kingdom of Xi Xia.

In 1587, Virginia Dare was the first child of English parents to be born in the New World -- at Roanoke Island, part of what would become North Carolina.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later.

In 1960, the first commercially produced oral contraceptives went on the market.

In 1963, James Meredith graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was the first African American to attend the school, and his enrollment touched off deadly riots, necessitating the use of armed guards.

In 1976, U.S. President Gerald Ford was nominated in Kansas City, Mo., to head the Republican presidential ticket. He lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter in November.

In 1982, Lebanon and the Palestine Liberation Organization approved a plan for withdrawal of PLO fighters from besieged West Beirut. Israel approved it the following day.

In 2005, Dennis Rader, the Kansas man who called himself BTK -- for bind, torture, kill -- and confessed to slaying 10 people, was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2008, threatened by impeachment and badgered by faltering economy and security, Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf announced his resignation.

In 2009, Kim Dae-jung, who served as South Korean president from 1998 to 2003, died after a prolonged bout of pneumonia. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was 85.

In 2010, U.S. combat forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq but 50,000 American troops remained, primarily as trainers.

In 2012, a small plane carrying Philippines Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo and three others crashed into the sea off the country's Masbate Island. A Robredo aide survived the crash. Divers later found the bodies of the secretary and two pilots.

In 2013, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, competing in Moscow, became the most decorated track and field athlete in World Championship history.

In 2018, actor Priyanka Chopra and actor-singer Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement. The two married less than four months later in India.