Trending Stories

TV anchor, pilot killed in New Orleans stunt plane crash
Portland alt-right rally end without major incident after Trump's tweet
O'Rourke gun plan calls for mandatory buybacks, universal sale checks
Deputies find girl alone in boat, father's body in lake
Man is in custody for questioning in NYC bomb scare

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Christian Slater, Edward Norton
On This Day: Bolt becomes most decorated track world champ
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
Dozens possibly dead after explosion at Afghanistan wedding
Stabbing in Germany kills 2; suspect in custody
 
Back to Article
/