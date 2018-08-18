Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson named Forbes' highest-paid actress for 2018
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons
Netflix cancels 'Joel McHale Show,' 'Break with Michelle Wolf'
Travis Scott announces tour; Kylie Jenner and Stormi going, too
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle

Photo Gallery

 
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship

Latest News

'Sharknado' trailer has dinosaurs, knights, cowboys
Venezuela announces minimum wage increase
U.S. Navy hospital ship to be sent to Colombia
Tallulah Willis shares party photos of parents Demi Moore, Bruce Willis
Latter-day Saints leader says use church's full name, not Mormon
 
Back to Article
/