On This Day: 'Titanic' wins record-tying 11 Oscars

Former President Theodore Roosevelt during his Smithsonian–Roosevelt African Expedition which began on March 23, 1933. File Photo courtesy of The Library of Congress

U.S. President Barack Obama signs the Affordable Care Act surrounded by Marcelas Owens (L) of Seattle, Vice President Joe Biden, Vickie Kennedy (behind the president), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid (R), Rep. John Dingell (R, seated) and other Congress members in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2010. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

On March 23, 2001, the Russian space station Mir was brought down in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji after more than 15 years in orbit. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

On March 23, 1983, President Ronald Reagan called for the development of an anti-missile defense system to protect the United States from potential nuclear attacks. The Strategic Defense Initiative was dubbed "Star Wars" by some. File Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who costar in "Titanic," arrive January 18, 1998, the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards. On March 23, 1998, "Titanic" won 11 Academy Awards, tying the record total won by "Ben-Hur" in 1959. "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" also won 11 -- in 2004. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1775, in a speech supporting the arming of the Virginia militia, Patrick Henry declared, "Give me liberty or give me death."

In 1909, Theodore Roosevelt begins his post-presidency, embarking on the Smithsonian-Roosevelt African Expedition, part specimen collection, part hunting trip.

In 1933, the Enabling Act was passed by the German government, giving Chancellor Adolf Hitler the ability to enact laws unilaterally. Opening a session of the Reichstag, Hitler threatened to "destroy all those seeking to damage our people," while at the same time stressing "we are sincere friends of peace and shall heal the wounds from which all are suffering."

In 1965, astronauts Gus Grissom and John Young were launched in Gemini 3, the first U.S. two-man crew in space. Along for the ride, a corned beef sandwich snuck aboard the Gemini 3 probe by astronaut John Young.

In 1966, Pope Paul VI met Britain's Archbishop of Canterbury at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, the first meeting between the heads of the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches in 400 years.

In 1983, the world's first recipient of a permanent artificial heart, Barney Clark of Seattle, died in a Salt Lake City hospital.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan called for the development of an anti-missile defense system to protect the United States from potential nuclear attacks. The Strategic Defense Initiative was dubbed "Star Wars" by some.

In 1985, the United States completed the secret air evacuation of 800 Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

In 1994, Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party was fatally shot during a campaign appearance in Tijuana.

In 1996, Taiwan elected Lee Teng-hui in the island's first direct presidential election.

In 1998, Titanic won 11 Academy Awards, tying the record total won by Ben-Hur in 1959. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King also won 11 -- in 2004.

In 2001, the Russian space station Mir was brought down in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji after more than 15 years in orbit.

In 2005, Iraqi forces attacked a training camp for suspected insurgents west of Baghdad, killing 80 gunmen in what officials called one of the largest operations to stamp out terrorism.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act into law. The landmark legislation was designed to extend health insurance to about 32 million Americans over a 10-year period. Obama said it would "set in motion reforms that generations of Americans have fought for and marched for and hungered to see."

In 2018, Martín Vizcarra was sworn in as president of Peru after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned resigned amid a corruption probe into the Odebrecht scandal.