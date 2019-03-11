On This Day: Taft first president to be buried at Arlington

On March 11, 2006, Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Yugoslavia on trial for war crimes, was found dead in his cell at The Hague, of an apparent heart attack. UPI File Photo | License Photo

French President Jacques Chirac is flanked by Republican Guards as he peers out of the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 12, 2007, a day after announcing he would not seek a third term as president. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Attorney General Janet Reno states during a press conference that she will not appoint a special counsel to probe presidential candidate Vice President Al Gore's campaign fundraising activies for the 1996 elections in Washington, D.C., on August 23, 2000. On March 11, 1993, Reno won unanimous U.S. Senate approval to become the country's first female attorney general. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Patients sick with the Spanish flu are hospitalized at a makeshift ward at Camp Funston, Kansas, in 1918. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

On March 11, 1930, William Howard Taft became the first former U.S. president and chief justice of the Supreme Court to be buried in the national cemetery at Arlington, Va. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1824, the U.S. War Department created the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In 1845, John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, died in Allen County, Ind.

In 1861, in Montgomery, Ala., delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas adopted the Permanent Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

In 1918, the first cases of Spanish influenza were reported in the United States. By 1920, the virus had killed up to 22 million people worldwide, 500,000 in the United States.

In 1930, William Howard Taft became the first former U.S. president and chief justice of the Supreme Court to be buried in the national cemetery at Arlington, Va.

In 1942, after struggling to save the Philippines from Japanese conquest, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur abandoned the island fortress of Corregidor under orders from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, leaving behind 90,000 U.S. and Filipino troops.

In 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev, the youngest member of the ruling Politburo, was chosen to succeed President Konstantin Chernenko as Communist Party chief, finally bringing to power the post-World War II generation.

In 1990, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from Moscow in a long-expected move posing the first splintering of the Soviet Union since the communist nation was founded nearly seven decades ago.

In 1993, Janet Reno won unanimous U.S. Senate approval to become the country's first female attorney general.

In 2004, 10 bombs exploded almost simultaneously on four commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and injuring 1,400.

In 2006, Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Yugoslavia on trial for war crimes, was found dead in his cell at The Hague, of an apparent heart attack.

In 2006, Michelle Bachelet, who was tortured during Chile's years of military dictatorship, was sworn in as the country's first female president.

In 2007, French President Jacques Chirac announced his retirement after more than 40 years in politics.

In 2011, Japan was hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake that struck about 230 miles northeast of Tokyo. The quake caused a tsunami that swept away people, homes, vehicles and ships. Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed, nuclear power plants were damaged, with three reactor meltdowns at one of them. The disaster's death toll reached nearly 15,900.

In 2017, at least 65 people died in a landfill landslide in the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

In 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits to enable Xi Jinping to stay on as president for life.