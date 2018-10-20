Trending Stories

Russia, Turkey extend deadline to clear Syria's demilitarized zone
ICE relying on jails and prisons to net illegal immigrants
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion
Exorcism planned to ward off planned 'witch curse' for Kavanaugh
Police: Foul play involved in disappearance of pregnant USPS letter carrier

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018
On This Day: Jacqueline Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis
Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Dogg
NLCS: Brewers hold off Dodgers, force Game 7
Alaska Gov. Walker drops re-election bid
 
Back to Article
/