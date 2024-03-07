Soccer: U.S. women beat Canada in PKs to reach Gold Cup final

1 of 5 | Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and the United States Women's National Team won 3-1 in penalties to edge Canada in a Gold Cup semifinal Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A soaked field slowed their attacks, but the United States Women's National Team weathered the poor conditions and two Canada comebacks, beating their northern neighbors in penalties in a Gold Cup semifinal in San Diego. The win Wednesday at Snapdragon Stadium clinched a spot for the Americans in the Concacaf tournament's finale, where they will meet Brazil. Advertisement

"The game is played under all sorts of conditions all over the world," U.S. women's interim manager Twila Kilgore told reporters. "Our conditions happened to be a ton of rain and standing water on the field.

"You've got to find a way to get it done."

Goalie Alyssa Naeher saved three of Canada's four attempts in the shootout. She also made one of the Americans' three succesful tries en route to Woman of the Match honors.

Advertisement

"This is something we've been building on for the last three weeks," Naeher said. "I'm just really proud of the team in not ideal conditions, with a tough game to play, good opponent.

"I'm just really proud of the group for digging really deep in this one and battling for 120 minutes."

Poor field conditions directly led to first blood for the Americans in the 20th minute. Canada center back Vanessa Gilles recovered a long ball from the U.S. women inside the box and attempted to pass back to goalie Kailen Sheridan during the sequence.

Instead, the ball stopped in a pool of water, allowing forward Jaedyn Shaw to race around the defender. Shaw finished that play with a chipped shot into the right side of the net.

JAEDYN SHAW RIDING THE STORMMMM pic.twitter.com/0gq2tkR2sa— Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

The Americans continued to threaten, but neither team scored again in the first half. Canada eventually equalized in the 82nd minute, with striker Jordyn Huitema beating Naeher. She scored that goal with a header off a lifted pass from winger Ashley Lawrence.

Neither team found the net again in regulation, resulting in two, 15-minute periods of extra time. The Americans went ahead for a second time on a score from striker Sophia Smith in the 99th minute.

Advertisement

Midfielder Rose Lavelle out-jumped to Canadian defenders in front of the box to set up that goal. She used her head to flick a pass ahead for Smith, who dropped her left hip and used her right boot to blast a shot past Sheridan and into the right corner of the net.

But the Canadians equalized once again -- and in very dramatic fashion.

Referees assessed Naeher with a yellow card after she collided with Gilles in the box to give Canada a penalty to set up the second equalizer.

Forward Adrianna Leon then stepped up and hit a shot into the right side of the goal, as Naeher went the opposite direction, in the 127th minute. That score prompted the shootout.

Smith started then penalty session by beating Sheridan with a shot into the left side of the net. Naeher followed by blocking and attempt from Leon, but American midfielder Korbin Albert blasted the next shot over the crossbar.

Naeher answered with another clutch save, rejecting a shot from Huitema. The veteran goalie then stepped up to the spot, drilling a shot into the lower right corner and giving the Americans a 2-1 edge.

Canada midfielder Quinn responded by beating Naeher with a rip into the top right corner.

Advertisement NOT ONE, NOT TWO, BUT THREE ALYSSA NAEHER SAVES pic.twitter.com/hpMppuKWuw— Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

Veteran winger Lindsey Horan blasted the next attempt into the left side of the net, setting up Naeher for the final sequence. The star goalie -- and 2019 World Cup champion -- bent over and focused on Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming as she ran to the spot.

Naeher first drifted left before shuffling right, leaving her feet and punching Fleming's shot away from the goal, clinching the semifinal win for the Americans.

The U.S. women will battle Brazil in the Gold Cup finale at 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.

"We put in a gritty team performance," Smith said on the CBS broadcast. "It's emotional. It's been an emotional ride for me personally since the World Cup. This is just a big relief. I couldn't be more proud of our team."