Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 19, 2022 / 8:09 AM

Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot

By Alex Butler
Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot
Forward Alex Morgan (L) beat goalie Kailen Sheridan in the 78th minute to lead the United States Women's National Team to a win over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday in Guadalupe, Mexico. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Forward Alex Morgan buried a late penalty kick to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow win over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship match, securing the Americans' spot in the 2024 Summer Games.

Morgan's 78th minute score was just enough to lead the Americans to the 1-0 shutout Monday at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Advertisement

The Americans outshot the Canadians 17-11, but held just a 6-5 advantage in shots on target. American goalie Alyssa Naeher and her counterpart Kailen Sheridan recorded five saves apiece.

"We worked on a lot of things this week: how to break them down and how to play quick," Morgan said in an on-field interview. "It kind of all started from a throw-in. ... I just finished it off."

The Americans and Canadians each came close to first-blood scores early on in the first half. Sheridan blocked two attempts from Mallory Pugh. The American forward hit another shot just wide. Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan also watched attempts sail just wide of the post.

Advertisement

Young forward Sophia Smith nearly snuck in a near-post attempt and also was denied by Sheridan on a close-range shot in the first half.

Forward Nichelle Prince threatened several times for the Canadians, but came up empty. Several more close calls came to start the second half.

RELATED U.S. Soccer, members of women's team settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

Morgan sent a pass up to right wing Rose Lavelle to spark the decisive penalty. Lavelle ran into the box to track down the feed, but was brought down by Canadian defender Allysha Chapman.

Morgan then stepped up to the penalty spot and ripped a left-footed shot into the right side of the net, as Sheridan jumped to the opposite side of the goal.

Both teams were denied on additional chances down the stretch. The final whistle then prompted a trophy celebration for the Americans at midfield.

RELATED Sophia Smith, U.S. women shut out Jamaica, clinch World Cup spot

The U.S. women also shut out Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals. They haven't allowed a goal in their last eight matches.

The 2024 Summer Games will start July 26, 2024 in Paris. Canada claimed the last gold medal with a title game win over Sweden in the 2020 Summer Games. The Canadians beat the Americans in the semifinals of that tournament.

The Americans, who won the last two World Cup titles, beat Jamaica July 7 to clinch a spot in the 2023 World Cup. They will start their quest for a third-consecutive and fifth overall crown next July at that tournament, which will be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

The Americans own an overall combined record of 60-1-1 in World Cup and Olympic qualifiers. They will face Nigeria in a friendly at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 3 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

"This is just another step forward," Morgan said. "Now we've qualified for the Olympics, we've qualified for the World Cup. We have some more big games, but we're happy to get this win."

Read More

Soccer: U.S. women, men to pool World Cup money, get equal pay

Latest Headlines

South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
World News // 3 minutes ago
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday completed the successful maiden voyage of its homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, officials announced as the country looks to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing threats from the North.
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
NFT trading volume plunged 74% from May to June
July 19 (MT Newswires) -- Non-fungible token trading volumes fell sharply in June, according to data from the Block Research.
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Gas prices in U.S. tumble to 2-month low, down 16 cents over past week
July 19 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States sank to a two-month low on Tuesday, with the national average under $4.50 per gallon, and in some parts of the country the cost is around $4.
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Uvalde parents demand answers at school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas, July 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of the students and teachers killed during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting demanded the resignation of the school district superintendent, criticized school board members and threatened to keep kids home.
Britain sets new all-time heat record -- 102.3 degrees -- as Europe bakes under the sun
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain sets new all-time heat record -- 102.3 degrees -- as Europe bakes under the sun
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday set a record high for hottest temperature ever recorded in the country -- over 102 degrees Fahrenheit -- and forecasters said it would only get worse throughout the day and possibly later.
Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
World News // 2 hours ago
Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
July 19 (UPI) -- Malaysian authorities seized $18 million of elephant tusks, pangolin scales, rhino horns, tiger fangs and other animal parts in its biggest haul ever of illegally trafficked wildlife, its customs department announced.
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
World News // 3 hours ago
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
Typically when stormy weather is in the forecast, many people avoid the beach or going out on a boat. However, that wasn't the case for many vacationers in southwestern Finland.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility
July 19 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced that it has secured the release of 4,000 beagles from a Virginia company that breeds and sells animals for research over allegations it failed to provide them with humane care.
Dallas school district: Secondary students must use transparent backpacks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dallas school district: Secondary students must use transparent backpacks
July 19 (UPI) -- Secondary school students in Dallas will only be allowed to use backpacks made of transparent plastic or mesh to ensure their contents can always be seen, the school district said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement