Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham gets 2-game ban for contempt toward referee

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) at the end of a La Liga soccer match Saturday in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is suspended for two La Liga soccer games for an "attitude of contempt" he showed a referee, the Royal Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee announced Wednesday. The incident occurred at the controversial end of Madrid's 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday in Valencia, Spain. Advertisement

Bellingham and Madrid were on the attack in the 99th minute of the match at the time of the sequence. Madrid's Brahim Diaz dribbled in the right side of the box before sending a cross to his left, but a referee blew the full time whistle as the pass sailed through the air.

Bellingham then headed the ball into the net for what would have been a game-winning score, but the goal was disallowed because it occurred after the whistle.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano told the disciplinary committee that Bellingham then ran up to him in "an aggressive attitude and shouted, repeating several times: 'It's a [expletive] goal.'"

Bellingham received a red card as a result of the run-in. He is set to miss Madrid's next two La Liga matches. He also received a fine of about $650. Madrid was fined about $760.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti offered support for Bellingham when he met with reporters Tuesday in Madrid.

"I've not spoken to Bellingham about this matter," Ancelotti said. "He's someone who tries to give everything on the pitch and he's doing very well.

"The red card the other day was a mistake. He was a bit frustrated, but he didn't insult anyone".

Madrid will face German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in a Round of 16 Champions League matchup at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday in Madrid. They will then battle Celta Vigo on Sunday and Osasuna on March 16 in their next two La Liga matches.

Madrid leads La Liga with 66 points, seven more than second-place Girona and eight more than third-place Barcelona.