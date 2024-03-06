Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
March 6, 2024 / 8:38 AM

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham gets 2-game ban for contempt toward referee

By Alex Butler
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) at the end of a La Liga soccer match Saturday in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) at the end of a La Liga soccer match Saturday in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is suspended for two La Liga soccer games for an "attitude of contempt" he showed a referee, the Royal Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the controversial end of Madrid's 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday in Valencia, Spain.

Advertisement

Bellingham and Madrid were on the attack in the 99th minute of the match at the time of the sequence. Madrid's Brahim Diaz dribbled in the right side of the box before sending a cross to his left, but a referee blew the full time whistle as the pass sailed through the air.

Bellingham then headed the ball into the net for what would have been a game-winning score, but the goal was disallowed because it occurred after the whistle.

Related

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano told the disciplinary committee that Bellingham then ran up to him in "an aggressive attitude and shouted, repeating several times: 'It's a [expletive] goal.'"

Bellingham received a red card as a result of the run-in. He is set to miss Madrid's next two La Liga matches. He also received a fine of about $650. Madrid was fined about $760.

Advertisement

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti offered support for Bellingham when he met with reporters Tuesday in Madrid.

"I've not spoken to Bellingham about this matter," Ancelotti said. "He's someone who tries to give everything on the pitch and he's doing very well.

"The red card the other day was a mistake. He was a bit frustrated, but he didn't insult anyone".

Madrid will face German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in a Round of 16 Champions League matchup at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday in Madrid. They will then battle Celta Vigo on Sunday and Osasuna on March 16 in their next two La Liga matches.

Madrid leads La Liga with 66 points, seven more than second-place Girona and eight more than third-place Barcelona.

Latest Headlines

TSA expects record crowds for spring break
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
TSA expects record crowds for spring break
March 6 (UPI) -- With spring break travel season starting on Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration today advised travelers to expect major crowds -- especially at Miami and Orlando airports.
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Folks who have suffered a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research discovers.
Nikki Haley expected to suspend campaign for GOP presidential nomination
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Nikki Haley expected to suspend campaign for GOP presidential nomination
March 6 (UPI) -- Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her pursuit of the GOP presidential nomination on Wednesday, effectively ceding the race to former President Donald Trump.
Stock futures, Treasury yields higher as Fed chair reports to House
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Stock futures, Treasury yields higher as Fed chair reports to House
March 6 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday.
Merchant vessel attacked in Red Sea; U.S. shoots down Houthi drones, missile
World News // 1 hour ago
Merchant vessel attacked in Red Sea; U.S. shoots down Houthi drones, missile
March 6 (UPI) -- A merchant vessel traveling off the southern coast of Yemen was attacked on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.
OpenAI responds to Elon Musk lawsuit by exposing past emails
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OpenAI responds to Elon Musk lawsuit by exposing past emails
March 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI shared old emails from co-founder Elon Musk showing he had been on board with the company being less open with its science in response to a lawsuit he filed against the company.
Tornado Alley may roar to life as severe weather season ramps up
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tornado Alley may roar to life as severe weather season ramps up
The risk of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes is rising across the United States as severe weather season begins to ramp up, and it could prove to be much different than last year.
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
World News // 2 hours ago
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
March 6 (UPI) -- Five serving British special forces soldiers are under arrest on suspicion of murder by military authorities in connection with the killing of a suspected member of Islamic Jihad in Syria in 2022.
Raw milk cheese producer, company plead guilty in listeria outbreak that killed 2
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Raw milk cheese producer, company plead guilty in listeria outbreak that killed 2
March 6 (UPI) -- A former raw milk cheese producer and his company have pleaded guilty to charges related to a listeria outbreak that killed two people in 2017.
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
World News // 7 hours ago
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
March 6 (UPI) -- Nine Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted in Russia in connection to practicing their religion, according to the church.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
'MLB The Show 24:' Game to feature female players for first time
'MLB The Show 24:' Game to feature female players for first time
Tennis: Simona Halep has 4-year doping ban reduced, can play immediately
Tennis: Simona Halep has 4-year doping ban reduced, can play immediately
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov goes airborne on juggling assist vs. Rangers
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov goes airborne on juggling assist vs. Rangers
New York Jets to cut tight end C.J. Uzomah, save $5.3 million
New York Jets to cut tight end C.J. Uzomah, save $5.3 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement