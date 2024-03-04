Inter Miami trades DeAndre Yedlin, cites flexibility of Lionel Messi-led roster

Inter Miami officially traded defender DeAndre Yedlin (C) to FC Cincinnati on Monday morning. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson cited a desire Monday for more flexibility in building an improved roster around star Lionel Messi as the Herons officially completed their trade of DeAndre Yedlin. News of the Yeldin's trade to FC Cincinnati broke Sunday night before the move was confirmed by the MLS club Monday morning. The Herons said they will receive $172,799 in 2024 general allocation money in exchange for the veteran defender, who will join his seventh club since 2014. Advertisement

General allocation money can be used to reduce cost implications within a team's salary cap for non-designated and designated players.

"DeAndre has been a leader for us on and off the field, and we're very thankful for everything he has done for Inter Miami," Henderson said in a news release. "I've known him since his academy days in Seattle, and have been proud to see his success here, including helping the team lift its first trophy.

"This trade gives us the flexibility to continue building our roster. Our ambitions remain high and we will look to use the space created by this move to improve our squad as we aim to compete for titles."

Yedlin, 30, joined the Herons in 2022. He totaled a team-high 82 appearances, while often wearing the captain's armband, and logged nine assists in 65 MLS appearances for the Herons.

Yedlin started his first-team senior career in 2013 with the Seattle Sounders. He previously played for Turkish franchise Galatasaray and Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United.

Yedlin also appeared in 81 matches for the United States Men's National Team, including at the 2014 World Cup and 2022 World Cup.

The Herons, who acquired Messi during their 2023 campaign, finished 14th in the Eastern Conference last season, failing to make the playoffs.

An improved roster, featuring defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Luis Suarez -- Messi's former teammates from Europe -- is unbeaten through the first three games of their 2024 campaign, with two wins and a draw.

The Herons, who lead MLS with seven points, will play Nashville SC in the Concacaf Championship Cup at 9 p.m. EST Thursday at Geodis Park in Nashville. They will resume their MLS campaign with a match against CF Montreal on Sunday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.