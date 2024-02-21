Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 21, 2024 / 11:29 PM

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami over Real Salt Lake in MLS opener

By Alex Butler
Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi logged the first assist of the MLS season on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi logged the first assist of the MLS season on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi serenely slid a pass through a flock of foes, leading Robert Taylor into the box for the first goal of the MLS season and sparking an Inter Miami win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Herons winger Diego Gomez added a second score in the second half of the 2-0 triumph at Chase Stadium. Newcomer Luis Suarez assisted that goal.

Advertisement

"There is no better ambition and desire than to come to a team that won their first title just last year and try to win the MLS," Suarez, who joined the Herons in December, said on the Apple TV broadcast.

Messi captivated the crowd of more than 20,000 with several close attempts on net, daring dribbling combinations and even a chip to himself over an injured defender -- but the Herons' new-look starting lineup could not find the net through the majority of the first half.

Advertisement

The Herons offense mimicked stalled sedans on a stuffed street before they eventually found rhythm. Messi paced that detour by navigating for first blood in the 39th minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hovered deep in Real Salt Lake territory, with his back to the goal to start the sequence.

Center midfielder Sergio Busquets then fired a pass to his star teammate, who received the ball and performed a rapid turn. Messi then slipped in a pass with his right boot, leading Taylor into the box. Taylor broke away from defenders and used his first touch to ground a shot toward the far post.

The attempt was just quick enough to get under Claret and Cobalt goalie Zac MacMath, who got a piece of the ball but couldn't manage to stop it from finding the net.

The Herons, who led 1-0 at the break, fended off several Claret and Cobalt attacks before they could double the lead in the 83rd minute.

Advertisement

Messi set that score up with a swift dribble up the middle of the field. He then slid a pass to his left, finding Suarez above the box. Suarez tapped another pass ahead to Gomez, who stopped the ball before firing a shot into the far-post netting.

The Herons, who were preseason MLS Cup favorites, are now 11-0 in games in which Messi logs a goal and/or assist. They are 12-2-1 with Messi in their lineup since he joined the team in July. Messi logged 11 goals and six assists over his 15 total appearances with the Herons, dating back to last season.

Suarez played for 89 minutes. Messi, who ripped several close chances on net, played all 90 minutes and stoppage time.

"It is the desire, the challenge that both the entire team and I have, to be able to win that title, [with] the level of the club," Suarez said of the Herons' MLS Cup aspirations. "That would be very important in the MLS."

Advertisement

The Herons will face the Los Angeles Galaxy at 8:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Carson, Calif. The Claret and Cobalt will face St. Louis City SC at the same time in St. Louis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has made $115 million in grant funding available to develop and improve housing for low-income seniors, officials announced Wednesday in Philadelphia.
U.S. bipartisan delegation arrives in Taiwan in sign of deepening relations
World News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. bipartisan delegation arrives in Taiwan in sign of deepening relations
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House select committee on China, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan as the United States continues to deepen its relationship with the self-governing island.
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and his adult sons in a civil fraud case asked the judge on Tuesday to delay enforcing their penalty of hundreds of millions of dollars.
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Hydeia Broadbent, one of the nation's first generation to grow up with AIDs and a respective activist who lived with HIV her entire life, passed on in her sleep Tuesday at the age of 39.
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for viciously and repeatedly assaulting a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan in 2021.
FDA warns against using some smartwatches, rings to check blood glucose levels
Health News // 4 hours ago
FDA warns against using some smartwatches, rings to check blood glucose levels
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Smartwatches and rings that don't pierce the skin are unreliable when it comes to reporting blood glucose levels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The alleged leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate was charged with trying to sell weapons-grade nuclear materials from Burma to buyers from other nations, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Arizona Republican district attorney on Wednesday refused to extradite a suspected murderer to New York City because of what she said was her distrust of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of the Scottish Highland Games said a traditional silver trophy is returning to the competition after being lost for nearly a century.
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday the trial of Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of props on the film set of Rust, where a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement