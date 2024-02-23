Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 23, 2024 / 10:48 AM

Deadly fire in Spain postpones Valencia-Levante La Liga soccer matches

By Alex Butler
Mestalla Stadium, home of La Liga soccer club Valencia, is about 3 miles from the site of Thursday's deadly apartment complex fire in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE
Mestalla Stadium, home of La Liga soccer club Valencia, is about 3 miles from the site of Thursday's deadly apartment complex fire in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Weekend soccer matches that feature Levante and Valencia have been postponed because of a deadly fire that roared through Valencia, Spain, La Liga announced Friday.

Valencia Mayor Maria Jose Catala said that four people died as a result of the fire, which occurred in an apartment block Thursday in Spain's third-largest city. As many as 15 people are unaccounted for.

Advertisement

On Friday, government officials also declared three days of mourning.

Valencia had been set to play Granada in a road La Liga match Saturday at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Grenada. Levante had been scheduled to host Andorra in the Segunda Division -- Spain's second-tier league -- seven hours later at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Related

The apartment block is about 2 miles from Levante's home field and about 3 miles from Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

"The postponement request made by Valencia CF and Levante UD, which had the agreement of the relevant teams -- Granada CF and FC Andorra -- was granted due to the dramatic fire that took place yesterday in Valencia, resulting in the loss of human lives, with three days of mourning already decreed in the city of Valencia," La Liga said.

Advertisement

Levante, which played in La Liga from 2017 through 2021, was relegated to the Segunda division for the 2022-23 season. The team finished third last season and is in 10th place this season. Valencia is the No. 8 team in the La Liga standings.

La Liga said its teams will participate in a minute's silence this weekend. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced later.

Real Sociedad will host Villarreal in the first La Liga game of the weekend. That match will be at 3 p.m. EST Friday in San Sebastian.

Latest Headlines

Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A study that compares the label accuracy of a generic drug versus a dietary supplement with the same active ingredient found that the supplement fared very poorly when stacked up against the prescription version.
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
World News // 46 minutes ago
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he is leading a delegation to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky as House Republicans block aid to Ukraine as it battles the ongoing Russian invasion.
AI outperforms ophthalmologists in diagnosing glaucoma, retinal disease
Health News // 53 minutes ago
AI outperforms ophthalmologists in diagnosing glaucoma, retinal disease
Artificial intelligence can match and even outperform human eye doctors in diagnosing and treating glaucoma, a new study finds.
Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia law enforcement Friday were investigating the death of an Augusta University nursing student found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia's campus.
Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced its list of 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.
British court declines to restore citizenship of woman who joined ISIS as teen
World News // 1 hour ago
British court declines to restore citizenship of woman who joined ISIS as teen
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State as a teenager nine years ago, lost an appeal to regain her citizenship after a unanimous decision by an appeals court.
More patients need follow-up surgeries after knee replacement
Health News // 1 hour ago
More patients need follow-up surgeries after knee replacement
Increasingly, knee replacement surgeries are requiring follow-up operations when post-op complications arise.
Study finds microplastics in human placentas
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds microplastics in human placentas
Microscopic bits of plastic have been found lodged in tissues in much of the human body, and new research shows they are also infiltrating the placenta.
Joe Biden announces 500 sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Alexei Navalny death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden announces 500 sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Alexei Navalny death
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the announcement Friday of an unprecedented package of sanctions penalizing Moscow for the war and the death of activist Alexei Navalny.
AT&T: Internal issue, not cyberattack caused mass service outage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AT&T: Internal issue, not cyberattack caused mass service outage
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- AT&;T said an internal issue and not a cyberattack was the blame for a massive outage on Thursday that had a ripple effect through other cellular companies around the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College basketball: Indiana quells Caitlin Clark, blows out Iowa
College basketball: Indiana quells Caitlin Clark, blows out Iowa
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews becomes fastest 50-goal scorer in 28 years
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews becomes fastest 50-goal scorer in 28 years
$20M Saudi Cup, Kentucky Derby preps set in weekend horse racing
$20M Saudi Cup, Kentucky Derby preps set in weekend horse racing
Mets shut down ace Kodai Senga, presumed opening day starter
Mets shut down ace Kodai Senga, presumed opening day starter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement