FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta scored 17 goals and registered 14 assists during the 2023 season. Photo by Hayden Schiff/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, who was responsible for a league-leading 31 goal contributions this season, earned 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors, the league announced Monday. The Argentine is the first player in FC Cincinnati history to receiver the honor. Advertisement

"When I had my first meeting with [FC Cincinnati co-CEO] Jeff Berding, I said I wanted to make history for this club," Acosta said at a news conference.

"I wanted to create memories for this club. And here we are."

Acosta scored 17 goals and registered 14 assists during the 2023 season for the Orange and Blue (20-5-9), who claimed the Supporters' Shield by totaling a league-high 69 points.

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada finished second and third, respectively, in MVP voting.

Acosta, 29, totaled the most goal contributions (136) among MLS players since 2016, when he made his debut. He also captained FC Cincinnati a record 97 times. Acosta is signed through 2026, and his contract includes an option for 2027.

FC Cincinnati will host the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final of the MLS Cup playoffs at 6 p.m. EST Saturday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The winner will meet the Houston Dynamo or LAFC on Dec. 9 in the MLS Cup final.