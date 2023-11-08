Charlotte FC fires coach Christian Lattanzio after second season

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Charlotte FC fired coach Christian Lattanzio after his second season, the MLS franchise announced Wednesday.

Assistant coach Andy Quy also will leave the second-year club. Charlotte FC went 10-11-13 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference this season, making the playoffs for the first time. They then lost to the New York Red Bulls in the wild-card round.

"A thorough and comprehensive search for the club's next head coach will begin immediately," Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a news release. "Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time."

Lattanzio took over as interim coach of Charlotte FC in May 2022, after Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired. Lattanzio led the team to a 12-13-4 record to end the 2022 campaign. It posted a 13-18-3 overall record last season, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference, but missing the playoffs.

"We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the club," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said. "They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC."

A dozen teams remain in the best-of-three format first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The New England Revolution (0-1), the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, will host the No. 4 Philadelphia Union (1-0) in the second game of that series at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Seattle Sounders, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, will host No. 7 FC Dallas in that series finale at 10 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The No. 4 Houston Dynamo will host No. 5 Real Salt Lake in another series finale Saturday in Houston.

Sunday's slate could feature another two games. The third game of the Revolution-Union series, if necessary, will be at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia. The No. 3 Columbus Crew will host No. 6 Atlanta United in the final series finale at 7 p.m. in Columbus.

No. 1 FC Cincinnati and No. 2 Orlando City were the first two Eastern Conference teams to clinch spots in the semifinals.

Sporting Kansas City, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, upset No. 1 St. Louis City in two games to reach the semifinals. No. 3 LAFC also advanced to the semifinals.