Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 8, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Charlotte FC fires coach Christian Lattanzio after second season

By Alex Butler

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Charlotte FC fired coach Christian Lattanzio after his second season, the MLS franchise announced Wednesday.

Assistant coach Andy Quy also will leave the second-year club. Charlotte FC went 10-11-13 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference this season, making the playoffs for the first time. They then lost to the New York Red Bulls in the wild-card round.

Advertisement

"A thorough and comprehensive search for the club's next head coach will begin immediately," Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a news release. "Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time."

Lattanzio took over as interim coach of Charlotte FC in May 2022, after Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired. Lattanzio led the team to a 12-13-4 record to end the 2022 campaign. It posted a 13-18-3 overall record last season, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference, but missing the playoffs.

Related

"We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the club," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said. "They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC."

Advertisement

A dozen teams remain in the best-of-three format first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The New England Revolution (0-1), the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, will host the No. 4 Philadelphia Union (1-0) in the second game of that series at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Seattle Sounders, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, will host No. 7 FC Dallas in that series finale at 10 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The No. 4 Houston Dynamo will host No. 5 Real Salt Lake in another series finale Saturday in Houston.

Sunday's slate could feature another two games. The third game of the Revolution-Union series, if necessary, will be at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia. The No. 3 Columbus Crew will host No. 6 Atlanta United in the final series finale at 7 p.m. in Columbus.

No. 1 FC Cincinnati and No. 2 Orlando City were the first two Eastern Conference teams to clinch spots in the semifinals.

Sporting Kansas City, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, upset No. 1 St. Louis City in two games to reach the semifinals. No. 3 LAFC also advanced to the semifinals.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday ordered Citi to pay a $25.9 million fine Wednesday for intentionally and illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.
Giant pandas leave National Zoo for return to China
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Giant pandas leave National Zoo for return to China
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The giant pandas that have been part of the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. for about five decades are on their way to a new home in China, starting with an airplane flight on Wednesday.
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A calf escaped from an agricultural show in Edmonton, Alberta, and led police and firefighters on an hours-long chase through multiple neighborhoods.
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
For smokers and former smokers, getting annual CT scans of the chest to catch lung cancers early dramatically improves survival, new research shows.
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will visit two East Coast cities Wednesday to kick off a government-backed initiative that provides job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
World News // 51 minutes ago
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday that the one month since the start of Israel's war with Hamas has been the deadliest for journalists since it began gathering data in 1992.
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel opened an evacuation corridor for Gaza civilians for a fourth straight day to move to the southern end of the territory and away from military operations to root out Hamas and destroy its infrastructure.
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Health News // 1 hour ago
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
A surgical team saved a man by removing his infected lungs and replacing them with an engineered "artificial lung" supported by breast implants while awaiting a double-lung transplant.
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup Cruise recalled all 950 of its self-driving systems and issued a software update after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday advertisers will have to disclose the use of artificial intelligence for ads on social, electoral or political issues depicting real people or events.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
CFP rankings: Ohio State stays No. 1, Oklahoma, Notre Dame drop
CFP rankings: Ohio State stays No. 1, Oklahoma, Notre Dame drop
Tom Izzo threatens benchings after James Madison upsets Michigan State
Tom Izzo threatens benchings after James Madison upsets Michigan State
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement