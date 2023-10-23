Ex-U.S. women's manager Vlatko Andonovski hired to lead NWSL's K.C. Current

Former United States Women's National Team manager Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned in August, will coach the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former United States Women's National Team manager Vlatko Andonovski will coach the Kansas City Current next season, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Monday. "Kansas City is home, and always will be," Andonovski said in a news release. "This club is very ambitious, and they have an ownership group willing to do what it takes to meet their goals." Advertisement

Andonovski stepped down from his role as national team manager in August after the U.S. women failed to advance past the Round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup. He led the Americans to a 51-5-9 record over his four-year tenure.

Andonovski started his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant for the Missouri Comets, a professional indoor soccer team. He took over as Comets head coach in 2013. Andonovski also coached the NWSL's FC Kansas City and Reign FC before he took over as coach of the national team.

He was the NWSL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2019. He led FC Kansas City to consecutive championships in 2014 and 2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vlatko to the Current," Current co-owners Angie Long and Chris Long said. "We talk all the time about our desire to be the best women's football club in the world, with Vlatko that brings us one step closer to that goal.

"His football acumen and his penchant for developing talent will keep this team competitive on the world stage and make Kansas City a destination club for players across the world."

The Current went 8-12-2 this season, finishing 11th in the 12-team NWSL.