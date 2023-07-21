1/5

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi kicks the game-winning free kick against Cruz Azul on Friday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi calmly grazed his left boot on the ball, bending it around a wall of defenders and into the top left corner of the net, beating Cruz Azul in stoppage time Friday in his Inter Miami debut. "It's a film that we have seen before," Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said at his postgame news conference. Advertisement

Messi's 94th-minute free kick from about 25 yards out gave the Herons a dramatic 2-1 victory and triggered even more astonishment from an already elated crowd of more than 22,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The DRV PNK Stadium crowd, which included LeBron James, Serena Williams and many other celebrities, waited eagerly until the second half for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to enter the game as a substitute, but departed awed by his brief performance.

The game was part of the Leagues Cup tournament, which consists of MLS and Mexican Liga MX teams and does not count toward league standings.

Messi didn't touch the field until the 54th minute, but fans shook the stadium with rabid enthusiasm, loudly chanting his name as he remained sidelined.

Striker Robert Taylor put Inter Miami ahead just before halftime, netting a right-footed shot past Cruz Azul goalie Andres Gudino.

Forward Robbie Robinson launched a cross from right to left, finding Taylor deep in Cruz Azul territory at the start of that sequence. Taylor then faced up against right back Juan Escobar.

He pushed the ball to his right to create space and then ripped a grounded shot through the box. The ball bounced before hitting the right post and going in behind Gudino.

Cruz Azul equalized the score in the 65th minute as winger Uriel Antuna beat Inter Miami goalie Drake Callender.

Midfielder Jesus Duenas hit a one-touch pass through the box to spark the goal. Antuna then collected the feed, turned and rifled a shot toward the far post, beating Callender as he dove on the ground.

The game appeared destined for penalties until Messi won a free kick in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Argentine star then took a breath, bent over and lunged toward the ball, before swiping his boot down to make contact and curling it into the corner.

The score snapped a streak of six-consecutive games without a win for the Herons, who have the worst record in MLS.

Cruz Azul outshot Inter Miami 18 to 12. The Herons controlled 52.5% of the possession and out-passed their Liga MX foes 441 to 395.

Inter Miami will host Atlanta United in another Leagues Cup game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes part in a practice session at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 20, 2023. Messi's first game with the team will be on July 21. Photo by Marco Bello/UPI | License Photo