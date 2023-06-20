Trending
June 20, 2023 / 10:55 AM

Inter Miami eyes July 21 Lionel Messi debut as ticket prices surge

By Alex Butler
1/5
Lionel Messi of Argentina is expected to join Inter Miami for a July 21 game against Mexico's Cruz Azul. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Lionel Messi of Argentina is expected to join Inter Miami for a July 21 game against Mexico's Cruz Azul. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut during a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., team managing owner Jorge Mas told reporters.

Mas made the comments when meeting with reporters Monday. Messi announced his decision to join the 5-year-old MLS franchise June 7. Mas said the parties agreed to contract terms, but are finalizing paperwork and visas.

"Having the world's greatest player here is something that is significant for our league, and for the football ecosystem in the United States," Mas said, according to the Miami Herald.

Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul, of Mexico's Liga MX, in the Leagues Cup game at 8 p.m. EDT July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium.

The lowest price for a ticket for that game was $995 -- before fees -- as of Tuesday morning on the secondary market. Ticket prices for games before Messi's planned arrival are listed for as low as $21.

Inter Miami will host Atlanta United in another Leagues Cup game at 7:30 p.m. July 25 in Fort Lauderdale.

They will battle Charlotte FC in an MLS game at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami will then travel matches against FC Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls. They return Aug. 30 for a match against Nashville SC.

Mas told reporters that DRV PNK Stadium will increase its capacity from 22,000 to 22,200 for Messi's arrival. The franchise is still planning to construct a new stadium, with a target opening date in 2025. The managing owner also said increased safety measures are in place for Messi's arrival.

Messi's decision to join Inter Miami sparked speculation that other star players from Europe's top leagues could follow him to the MLS. Mas posted a photo of three blank Inter Miami jerseys Monday on social media, hinting that two other players could soon become Messi's teammates.

Sources told the Herald, Bleacher Report and The Guardian that Sergio Busquets is finalizing a deal to join Messi on the Inter Miami roster. The Spanish midfielder was teammates with Messi during his long tenure with La Liga power FC Barcelona.

Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba and Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria are among the other players recently linked to Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will face the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Fort Lauderdale-based team is 5-12 this season, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

