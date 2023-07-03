Jesus Ferreira nets historic hat trick, leads USA past Trinidad at Gold Cup

Striker Jesus Ferreira (L) scored six times over his last two appearances for the United States Men's National Team. Photo by Francisco Guasco/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Jesus Ferreira scored three first-half goals for his second-consecutive hat trick, leading the United States Men's National Team to a 6-0 blowout of Trinidad and Tobago and clinching Group A at the 2023 Gold Cup. Ferreira, who also logged a hat trick Wednesday, scored in the 14th and 38th minutes before completing the feat again in first-half stoppage time Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Advertisement

He is the first player in U.S. men's soccer history to log consecutive hat tricks against international competition.

"I think the intensity we are going out with is helping me get into the box and helping the team score goals," Ferreira said on the Fox broadcast.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Brandon Vazquez also scored.

The Americans will face the second-place team from Group D in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Cincinnati.

Ferreira drew first blood for the Americans in the group stage finale.

Left back DeJuan Jones raced into left side of the box to gain control of the ball to spark that score. The defender then fired a pass about 10 yards in front of the net for Ferreira.

Advertisement

The sizzling striker stopped the pass with his right boot before smacking a shot inside the right post, beating goalie Marvin Phillip.

Ferreira doubled the advantage about 24 minutes later. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic slipped a through ball between several defenders and up to forward Alejandro Zendejas to set up that score. Zedejas then crossed left-to-right feed, but the ball was deflected by Phillip.

Ferreira got a touch on the ball, settling it in front of the net. Phillip then attempted to snag the attempt, but was unable to gain full control. Ferreira tapped the loose ball away from the goalie before turning around and kicking a shot off defender Sheldon Bateau and into the net.

He completed his hat trick by scoring on Phillip with a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Cowell gave the Americans a 4-0 lead with his goal in the 65th minute. Busio pushed the advantage to five goals in the 79th minute. Vazquez found the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the final goal.

The U.S. men will meet Guadeloupe, Guatemala or Canada at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at TQL Stadium. The Gold Cup quarterfinal will air on Fox.