Jesus Ferreira nets soccer hat trick in USA beats St. Kitts in Gold Cup

United States Men's National Team forward Jesus Ferreira (R) scored twice in the first half of a win over St. Kitts and Nevis at the Gold Cup on Wednesday in St. Louis. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- Jesus Ferreira scored three consecutive times to spark a United States Men's National Team rout of St. Kitts and Nevis in the group stage of the Gold Cup in St. Louis. Ferreira scored in the 16th, 25th and 50th minutes of the 6-0 victory Wednesday at CityPark. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic scored twice and logged two assists. Right back Bryan Reynolds also scored for the Americans. Advertisement

"We knew what we had to do," Ferreira told reporters. "We knew we had to come out there and be sharp and be on the same page and get goals.

"The whole team knew we had an ultimate goal at the end and this game was going to get us closer to that goal."

The Americans outshot their Group A foes 34-2, with 15 shots on target.

Midfielder Gianluca Busio assisted Mihailovic for the first goal of Wednesday's game in the 12th minute. Reynolds doubled the lead when he beat St. Kitts goalie Julani Archibald for a second time about 2 minutes later.

Ferreira scored for the first time less than 2 minutes later. Busio received a pass just past midfield to start that sequence. He then knifed a through ball between a crowd of defenders and into the box.

Ferreira finished the play by sending a shot into the far-post netting. He found the net for a second time about midway through the first half.

Mihailovic received another feed near midfield to spark that exchange. He smacked a first-touch pass as he was hit by a defender.

The pass flew up to Ferreira, who darted past defenders. He finished that play with a grounded shot between Archibald's legs.

The American striker finished his hat trick less than 5 minutes into the second half. He received a quick pass from Mihailovic in front of the net to set up that score. He then tapped the ball around a defender and placed a shot into the right side of the net for a 5-0 lead.

Cristian Roldan assisted Mihailovic for the final goal of the night in the 79th minute.

The Americans (1-0-1) and Jamaica (1-0-1) sit atop Group A, but the U.S. men hold an edge in goal differential. They will face Trinidad and Tobago in their group stage finale at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. That game will air on Fox.