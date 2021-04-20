Manchester City was the first of the English clubs to make an official announcement regarding its plan to withdraw from the European Super League. File Photo by Jon Super/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are pulling out of the proposed European Super League, the English Premier League soccer clubs confirmed Tuesday.

Manchester City was the first of the English clubs to make an official announcement, making a brief statement: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

Advertisement

In an open letter, Arsenal apologized to its supporters, saying "it was never our intention to cause such distress."

Liverpool said its involvement in the project "has been discontinued," while Manchester United said it withdrew from the deal. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement that the club regretted "the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal."

RELATED Champions League revamped amid threat of new soccer league

Chelsea, the first team to have reportedly made a decision, later confirmed its withdrawal.

As a result of the Premier League giants withdrawing, Super League officials were forced to suspend the project.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due the pressure out on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions," the Super League said in a statement.

RELATED Tottenham Hotspur fires soccer coach Jose Mourinho

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

The stunning reversal came two days after the Premier League clubs announced they were among 12 of Europe's top soccer teams planning to break away from the UEFA Champions League.

Spain's Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were among the top La Liga clubs who announced their status as "founding members" of the Super League. Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus were among the Serie A teams who planned to compete in the league.

The 12 announced participants said they would play midweek games while "continuing to compete in their respective national leagues." The clubs also insisted the Super League would provide "greater financial support for the football pyramid."

The proposal, however, was met with widespread criticism throughout Europe. Unlike the current Champions League tournament, where teams must qualify through their domestic leagues, the founding ESL clubs would guarantee themselves a spot in the new competition each year.

On Monday, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin threatened to take action against players who compete in the Super League, saying those participants would be banned from playing in the World Cup and UEFA Euro tournaments.

The English Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Italian Football Federation, the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A issued a joint statement Sunday in opposition to the Super League. The organizations said they "remain united in efforts to stop this cynical project."

UEFA and the federations said the ESL is "founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

Founding Super League clubs would have received about $4.2 billion in grants to start their inaugural ESL campaigns.